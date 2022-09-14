Halo's first season will be getting the 4K UHD Steelbook treatment. It will be a five-disc collection featuring all nine episodes of the show and hours of special behind-the-scenes features.

The features show the dissection of the Battle of Madrigal (one of the show's most important moments), discussions about the show's elite military super soldier force, the Spartans, how the costumes for each of the five Halo worlds and the visuals were created, how the weapons and vehicles of the Halo universe were designed and came to be, inside conversations about how the story and characters were brought to the small screen, the making of the Covenant alien culture, a look at a song from Halo's musical score, and how the filmmakers brought the Halo artificial intelligence, Cortana, to life.

75 minutes of additional featurettes highlight the fans chosen to attend the series premiere, talks with the actors and their approaches to their characters, Halo language lessons, looks at the largest Halo collection, and various Easter eggs.

Halo, inspired by the iconic videogame franchise originally created by Bungie, focuses on the fight against the Covenant, an extraterrestrial threat that wishes to destroy all of the human race. Master Chief, played by Pablo Schriber, finds out what the Covenant wants and knows he has to find a way to stop their plans. The series also stars Natascha McElhone as the creator of the Spartan super soldiers, Dr. Halsey, and Jen Taylor as Cortana. Other stars of the show are Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, and Danny Sapani

. The executive producers for the show include Steven Kane, Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey (for Amblin Television and partnering with 343 Industries), Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie (for One Big Picture), Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington (for Chapter Eleven), and Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O'Connor and Bonnie Ross (for 343 Industries).

The 4K UHD Steelbook will be released on November 15. Halo will also be released on DVD and Blu-ray on the same date, and digitally on November 7. If you want to catch up on the series before the physical release, it is currently streaming on Paramount+. Check out the trailer for the show below: