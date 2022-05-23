The first season of Halo on Paramount+ has come to a close, and to say it's been divisive is an understatement. While Pablo Schrieber has received praise for his performance as John-117/Master Chief, and the show's visuals hew closely to those of the video game series, the pacing and certain story developments have split audiences down the middle. However, the Season 1 finale "Transcendence" may hint at the series' second season treading closer to the games - particularly when it comes to Chief's characterization.

"Transcendence" is the culmination of several storylines within the show, most notably John experiencing visions of his past life when he discovered a mysterious artifact on the planet Madrigal. Those visions lead to the revelation that Dr. Catherine Halsey (Natascha McElhone), the mastermind behind the Spartan super-soldier program, was responsible for kidnapping John and other children and subjecting them to the experiments that made them into Spartans. For John, this marks a betrayal of his faith in the United Nations Space Command, as he'd dedicated his entire life to defending the universe on their behalf.

And the hits kept coming. In the previous episodes "Solace" and "Allegiance", John encounters a woman named Makee (Charlie Murphy), who had seemingly been kidnapped by the Covenant due to her sharing the same ability to connect with the Madrigal artifact and a similar artifact that John found on his home planet of Eridanus II. They even slept together! However, Makee is secretly a spy for the Covenant, and when she was being tortured by UNSC soldiers she touched one of the artifacts - shorting out the power on the UNSC base. Makee then absconded with both artifacts to the Covenant homeworld Hesduros.

John, alongside the fellow members of Silver Team - a unit of Spartans including Riz-028 (Natasha Culzac), Vannak-134 (Bentley Kalu), and Kai-125 (Kate Kennedy) - make the long and dangerous journey to Hesduros after pinpointing its location. After braving the forces of gravity, they storm Hesduros, but are overwhelmed. Realizing she still has feelings for John, Makee triggers the artifacts which reveal the location of the Halo ringworld the Covenant has been seeking - and overwhelming John in the process. The Master Chief's salvation lies in his artificial intelligence Cortana (Jen Taylor) who can take over his mind. The pros: John will be able to ward off the Covenant forces long for Silver Team to escape and will also be able to secure the artifacts. The cons: it might completely override John's personality. John orders Cortana to take over his mind, and Kai ends up delivering a fatal shot on Makee.

Though Silver Team manages to escape, John is eerily silent. His quiet demeanor and pragmatic methods of combat put him closer in line with the characterization of Master Chief in the games, and leave the series in an interesting place for its sophomore season. The Master Chief may now be the perfect Spartan soldier, but his connection with his friends is now completely severed. And that's not even mentioning his connection to the Halo ringworld, which has yet to be fully uncovered.

There's also the matter of Halsey escaping her imprisonment, leaving a flash clone of herself to die in her place. In "Allegiance," she said that the Halo ringworld held the key to perfecting mankind and that no price was too steep to pay in the pursuit of that perfection. The series also has some unresolved friction between Halsey and Miranda Keyes (Olive Gray), especially since Miranda learned that Halsey is her mother. Halsey's quest also sets up a chase between various parties to discover the Halo ringworld and its secrets, which will, no doubt, fuel the major storyline of Season 2. While viewers wait for new episodes, they can stream all of Halo's first season on Paramount+.

