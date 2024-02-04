The Big Picture The introduction of the Arbiter in Halo Season 2 may lead to exciting story developments based on fan-favorite characters from the games.

The Arbiter is a title that has been held by many Sangheili Elites and has a long history in the Halo franchise.

The most likely candidate for the Arbiter in Season 2 is Ripa 'Moramee, a major antagonist in Halo Wars, but there is also the possibility of a new Arbiter.

Significant changes are in store for Halo Season 2, but the introduction of a fan-favorite character from the games may set up a vast array of exciting story developments for the video game adaptation. The Paramount+ series based on the award-winning first-person shooters received some pretty sizable backlash from fans after Season 1, with the main reason being a lack of accuracy to the original source material. The Season 1 showrunner even infamously claimed that the games weren't even taken into consideration at all for the show, but that seems to be changing with Season 2.

Already new showrunner David Wiener appears to be taking the series in a new lore-accurate direction, such as the inclusion of the Fall of Reach - a crucial event in the original Halo games. Even more so, executive producer Kiki Wolfkill confirmed via interview that the Elite Covenant operative known as The Arbiter will make an appearance in Season 2. Fans will instantly recognize the title, as next to Master Chief himself, no character is as integral to the overall plot of Halo as The Arbiter is. However, there is a catch! Wolfkill was quoted as "He is an Arbiter. Arbiter being a title... I've probably just told you more than I was supposed to. It's possible you saw Arbiter armor," While it may not be the one game fans are familiar with, it's important to acknowledge there have been many Sangheili Elites to hold the title in Halo's long, storied history.

Halo Aliens threaten human existence in an epic 26th-century showdown. Release Date March 24, 2022 Creator Steven Kane, Kyle Killen Cast Pablo Schreiber , Natascha McElhone , Shabana Azmi , Bokeem Woodbine Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 2

The Arbiter is the Title Rather Than the Individual in 'Halo'

The Arbiter's history predates the Human-Covenant War by several centuries. The title's legacy is even older than the Sangheili's alliance with the Covenant, and before they even learned of other life in the galaxy. Being a species primarily comprised of warriors, The Arbiter was the title given to the race's strongest combatant and overall leader, making many of the decisions on their home planet of Sangheilios. With a history as long as the Sangheili race's, there have been many different Arbiters, ranging from tyrannical dictators to benevolent heroes.

With their advanced technology, fierce loyalty, and unparalleled combat skills, it was only a matter of time before Sangheilios became noticed by The Covenant - a deadly collection of aliens from across the galaxy dedicated to ruling it. The Covenant is less of an intergalactic empire and more like an ultra-powerful cult, using its soldiers as religious zealots to justify their genocidal ways. Even though Sangheili joined The Covenant long ago, the events of the animated anthology film Halo Legends depict one Arbiter named Fal 'Chavame (Hiroki Touchi) rejecting The Covenant and their religion. Fal 'Chavame's rebellious ways led to the title of Arbiter going from the Sangheili's greatest honor to The Covenant's greatest shame. For the rest of The Covenant's reign, The Arbiter would be nothing more than a mere lapdog for the Prophets and their armies.

The Arbiter Could be Ripa Moramee in 'Halo' Season 2

Image via Microsoft Game Studios

So far in the Paramount+ Halo series, Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) and the UNSC have yet to discover the titular Halo Rings. However, we know that the characters of Halo will eventually get to that point, and the confirmation that Season 2 will depict the Fall of Reach further supports that. Due to this, if Season 2 stays true to the original timeline of the games, then that gives us a pretty good idea of who will be wearing the signature silver armor of The Arbiter this season.

The last Sangheili to hold the title of Arbiter before the most popular and influential incarnation was Ripa 'Moramee (David Sobolov). A ruthless and cunning tactician, 'Moramee was responsible for many bloody campaigns in the name of his master, the Prophet of Regret (Robin Atkin Downes). 'Moramee was a major antagonist in the RTS spin-off game Halo Wars, where the cruel military leader was ultimately killed and defeated by a brave human marine named Sergeant John Forge (Nolan North).

In the lore of the games, Ripa 'Moramee was the second to last individual to become Arbiter. Given that the last didn't become inducted until after the events of Halo: Combat Evolved (which have not occurred in the show yet), this would make Ripa 'Moramee the most likely candidate for who is wearing the Arbiter armor in Season 2. Still, there's also the possibility that this is a brand-new Arbiter who isn't Ripa 'Moramee' or his eventual successor, Thel 'Vadam (Keith David).

Thel Vadam is One of the Most Important Characters in the 'Halo' Franchise

Close

The Arbiter known as Thel 'Vadam is easily one of the best characters in the Halo franchise, and not just because the iconic Keith David plays him. While we don't get a proper look at Thel 'Vadam until Halo 2, his history as a Covenant commander began long ago. His track record as a leader arguably makes him even more ruthless than the hot-headed Ripa 'Moramee, being responsible for billions of human deaths during the Human-Covenant war. His impeccable military record led to him being placed in charge of protecting the Halo Array. He failed when a troublesome human war hero Master Chief (Steve Downes) helped destroy the Ring.

Thel's failure to protect the Halo led to him being publicly humiliated, stripped of his rank, and eventually led to the Sangheili race being slowly replaced by the ape-like Jiralhanae, thus sowing the seeds of resentment towards Master Chief. However, instead of being put to death, Thel was given a new title as The Arbiter, functioning as a deadly enforcer ready to do the missions that nobody else in the Covenant was prepared to engage in. Halo 2 even allows players to play as The Arbiter, allowing them to see things from his perspective when Thel discovers the truth. The Covenant's quest for a perfect universe involves using the Halo Rings to destroy all life in the galaxy, the Sangheili included.

This revelation leads The Arbiter, and most of his brethren Sangheili, to finally rebel against The Covenant. He even becomes instrumental in allying with the humans, with Master Chief going from his sworn enemy to an unexpected companion. During the events of Halo 3, this alliance ultimately leads to the definitive end of the Human-Covenant war. Now no longer bound by the tyrants of The Covenant, Thel proudly accepts his duty as The Arbiter to lead his people to a newer and brighter future. Speculation aside, the revelation of the Arbitor's armor makes for an exciting tease.

Season 2 of Halo premieres on February 8th, 2024 and Season 1 is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

