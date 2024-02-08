Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) returns to television for Season 2 of Halo, and he's bringing with him plenty of familiar allies from Season 1. The video games that inspired the hit Paramount+ series are consistently ripe with fleshed-out and developed side characters, but the focus is almost always on the lead character of Master Chief. Season 1 of Halo flipped the script on its head by having a significant focus on the other characters in the Halo universe, ranging from essential characters from the lore like Spartan-II Program creator Dr. Catherine Halsey (Natascha McElhone) to all-new characters like the Covenant sympathizer Makee (Charlie Murphy).

Most of these characters will be returning for Halo Season 2, along with some new faces to shake up the formula and fulfill Season 2's promise of being more faithful to the source material. To find out more, see our complete cast and character guide for Halo Season 2 and find out who will be joining Master Chief on his next adventure.

Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief

Pablo Schreiber will once again fill Master Chief's iconic armor. Before starring in Halo, Pablo Schreiber was best known for his work in films like 13 Hours and shows like Orange is the New Black.

A high-ranking super soldier in the United Nations Space Command (or UNSC for short), Master Chief is sometimes referred to as John-117. Chief is by far the most famous subject of the notorious Spartan-II program, where the science division of the UNSC attempted to create powerful and obedient super soldiers to combat the extra-terrestrial threat of The Covenant. The Master Chief of the games became a gaming icon for his Stoic demeanor, yet the emotionless soldier is still motivated by a sense of justice. The show's version of Chief aims to be much more sympathetic, even making the highly controversial decision to have the character remove his helmet.

Chief makes this bold decision after he discovers an ancient artifact left behind by a long-dead yet advanced alien race known as the Forerunners. This so-called "Key Stone" awakens memories within Chief that have been dormant in the soldier since becoming a Spartan. After rebelling against the UNSC to learn the truth about his past and find more Forerunner artifacts, Chief is eventually reined in by Dr. Halsey. While she has her ulterior motives, Halsey does allow Chief to continue his quest, programs him to be a bit more emotional, and gives him a one-of-a-kind AI companion named Cortana (Jen Taylor). While discovering more artifacts, Chief eventually meets a human Covenant sympathizer named Makee, and the two even form a romantic connection. That connection is severed when Makee is killed by Kai (Kate Kennedy) in the Season 1 finale. Meanwhile, Master Chief also loses his newfound emotion when he allows Cortana to reset and take over his body to defeat the horde of Covenant troops in their immediate vicinity.

Jen Taylor as Cortana

Halo primarily chose to cast new actors to play most of the established cast, but the AI companion of Cortana is an exception. Once again, Cortana will be voiced by Jen Taylor, who has been voicing the beloved character since the franchise's creation with 2001's Halo: Combat Evolved.

AI companions are standard practice in the UNSC, usually to help military commanders figure out the best strategy to use in a conflict. Cortana is a unique AI, as she was created in the image and likeness of her creator, Dr. Catherine Halsey (without the UNSC's approval). Creating Cortana as an AI was a clever way for Halsey to circumvent the UNSC's strict ban on cloning, and she gave Master Chief Cortana with the hopes of controlling her prized pupil more effectively. However, Halsey's AI would ultimately outgrow her, as Cortana begins to develop a close bond with Master Chief and emotions/thoughts of her own that challenge her creator's visions.

Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey

The controversial Dr. Catherine Halsey allegedly died at the end of Season 1, but that's ultimately been proven as a ruse, as Designated Survivor star Natascha McElhone.

Dr. Catherine Halsey is arguably one of the most brilliant scientific minds in the Halo universe, but her methods in the pursuit of innovation are questionable, to say the least. As Master Chief eventually discovers, he and his Spartan companions were abducted as children and subjected to tests and advancements against their will for the Spartan-II program. Even worse, Halsey developed "flash clones" of the abducted children that would replace them and die soon after, essentially manipulating the parents and family of the kids. Chief exposes Halsey's role in these disgusting experiments and is arrested, though she allegedly dies soon after. However, it's eventually discovered that Halsey faked her death using another flash clone, and is still very much at large.

Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha

Kwan Ha will return for Halo Season 2, played by Bad Behaviour star Yerin Ha.

Kwan Ha may spend most of her time away from the core plot of Chief's adventure, but she still starts the season as an integral part of his journey. While the primary threat the UNSC is facing is the dreaded Covenant, several rebellious contingents of humans oppose UNSC rule. Kwan Ha was the daughter of one of these insurgent leaders, but she was powerless to stop a Covenant invasion that threatened her homeworld. Master Chief and his Spartan companions defeat the Covenant, leaving Kwan Ha as the sole survivor. Being classified as an insurgent, Chief is ordered to execute Kwan Ha. He refuses, and instead entrusts her to the care of a former Spartan named Sorren (Bokeem Woodbine). With Soren's help, Kwan Ha finds a noble purpose in fighting for her culture's sovereignty, even overthrowing a corrupt politician in the process.

Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066

Veteran character actor Bokeem Woodbine always seems to light up any performance he's in, be it movies like Queen & Slim or shows like Fargo. With that, it's great to see him return as the rogue Spartan Soren.

Long before Master Chief gained some semblance of sentience (albeit briefly), some other Spartans have been known to rebel against the UNSC. One of those rebels was Soren-066, and while his exact reasons for desertion aren't entirely known, it's clear that he grew a conscience and decided to start a family away from the ongoing wars. He's reluctant to get drawn into the crossfire when Chief asks him to help Kwan Ha, but Soren ultimately accepts, as he owns his Spartan peer a great debt for allowing him to escape the UNSC.

Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes

Killing Eve star Danny Sapani returns as Captain Jacob Keyes — a UNSC commander with conflicted feelings about his nation's practices.

Captain Jacob Keyes is a decorated military leader in the world of Halo who goes on to be a major figure in the games, particularly in Halo: Combat Evolved. While Jacob Keyes is ultimately loyal to the UNSC, his profound sense of honor occasionally conflicts with his conscience. After all, he was complicit in the unethical methods of Catherine Halsey (whom he also had a romantic relationship with) for the Spartan-II program, which is something he continues to regret.

Olive Gray as Dr. Miranda Keyes

Jacob isn't the only member of the Keyes family who has a significant influence in the games, as Half Moon Investigations star Olive Gray also returns for Halo Season 2.

While her father made his debut appearance in Halo: Combat Evolved, Miranda wouldn't make her first appearance in the franchise until Halo 2, before going on to play a critical role in Halo 3. A current doctor and an eventual military commander, Miranda was clearly molded and shaped by her parents' influences, gaining the scientific mind of her mother, Catherine Halsey, and the military expertise of her father, Jacob Keyes. The end of Halo Season 1 sees Miranda side more with her father when she learns of the disgusting things her mother committed in the name of creating super soldiers.

Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, and Kate Kennedy as Silver Team

Master Chief will be reuniting with his former squad in Halo Season 2, which includes Judy star Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134, Cursed star Natasha Culzac as Riz-028, and Haar star Kate Kennedy as Kai-125.

Spartans typically come in teams of three or four, and Silver Team was among the most reputable. Each member of the squad fulfills a specific role. Master Chief was the team's leader, Vannak was his second in command, Riz was a communications specialist, and Kai was the team's sniper. When Master Chief goes rogue, the other members of the Silver Team are ordered to take him in, leading to some painful confrontations between the team members. Chief eventually breaks through to Kai, who finally believes the truth that Chief is trying to show them.

Joesph Morgan as James Ackerson

One of the few new characters (that we know of) for Halo Season 2, is James Ackerson — an influential character from Halo lore that Titans alum Joseph Morgan will play.

James Ackerson is a high-ranking UNSC official who is being billed as a contentious antagonist for Halo Season 2, even though he hates The Covenant as much as any other human. His disdain for soldiers who don't follow orders, regardless of how unethical those orders may be, will likely make him a fierce rival for Master Chief and his companions. As they will all learn, Ackerson also may have some interesting connections to their pasts that they couldn't have possibly imagined.

The Arbiter

Keeping in line with the promise of a more faithful show, Halo Season 2 is confirmed to be introducing a beloved fan-favorite from the games - The Arbiter. We don't know who plays the Covenant villain (IMDb credits Viktor Åkerblom for the part, but this is yet to be officially confirmed). Still, the character's introduction is certainly exciting.

It's also worth noting that Halo Season 2's Arbiter may not be the Arbiter but rather an Arbiter. That's because Arbiter is a title rather than the name of a single person. It's given to a member of the Sangheili race, who is one of The Covenant's most elite enforcers. The title used to be one of great honor and respect, but is now a sign of fealty and dishonor in the eyes of the dreaded prophets. The identity of this Arbiter isn't currently known, but it could very well set up the arrival of the Arbiter that most fans know, who becomes a vital part of the Halo storyline.

