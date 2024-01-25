The Big Picture Season 2 of Halo will have a darker and more raw tone, focusing more on character development and personal stories of war effects.

The new batch of episodes will feel more grounded and gritty, with a bigger emphasis on the subjective experience of the characters.

The action scenes in Season 2 will be impressive, visceral, and an improvement over Season 1.

One of the biggest worries of both fans and creators of a second season of a series is how a new batch of episodes will elevate what everyone learned and was excited about in the first season of the show. A couple of years ago, Halo debuted to a pretty solid first season, with a spectacular premiere episode. So the question in everyone's minds is: How are they going to top that?

On a set visit to the Paramount+ series, our Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub and a group of other reporters had the opportunity of talking with Season 2 director/executive producer Otto Bathurst, as well as series stars Pablo Schreiber and Kate Kennedy. The trio had a lot to say about the changes in tone and elements of Season 2, and they were excited to share their impressions of what's in store for fans. Bathurst called Season 1 a "massive undertaking" but necessary to build the foundation of the entire series, and commented on the "tonally different" new batch of episodes.

"I would say it's much more raw and much more grounded, and much more subjective, and you're much more with the characters. It feels more like a kind of gritty political war drama rather than that slightly more kind of spec– I mean, it's still a massive spectacle, but I would say that the main thing is it's much more character-based. You're much more with the characters. It's much more subjective. It's much more like you're in it, you really feel like you're in it. "

'Halo' Season 2 Will Be "Visceral" and "Darker"

Close

Schreiber and Kennedy underscored Bathurst's statement, and Schreiber added that Season 2 feels "vastly more authentic," and called the tone the "biggest improvement over Season 1. He says episodes are darker, and that this contributed to the overall look and feel of everything, but especially the Spartan outfit. Schreiber says it all looks more "alive" and that's what he's happiest with.

On the other hand, Kennedy revealed there's a "huge" difference in the new action scenes and called them "impressive and very visceral." She also suggested we can look forward to seeing some "personal stories of the effects of war." Of course, we did see it in Season 1, but now Kennedy teases that it will be "stronger" this time around.

Paramount+ premieres Season 2 of Halo on February 8. You can watch the trailer below:

Halo Aliens threaten human existence in an epic 26th-century showdown. Release Date March 24, 2022 Creator Steven Kane, Kyle Killen Cast Pablo Schreiber , Natascha McElhone , Shabana Azmi , Bokeem Woodbine

Watch on Paramount+