Halo Season 2 has a lot to unpack. Aside from all that business regarding the Master Chief's brain takeover by Cortana and all he found out by the end of Season 1, there are also a slate of other characters that will continue with their journey. One of them is Kwan (Yerin Ha), who was shaped by the shocking events of the very first minutes of the first episode. Now, series director and executive producer Otto Bathurst revealed to Collider that tragedy will strike again.

The reveal happened while our Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub and a group of other reporters paid a visit to the set of Halo during filming of Season 2. He had the opportunity to sit down and have a conversation with Bathurst, who was pretty straightforward about the kind of elements and twists we can expect to see coming in the new batch of episodes of the sci-fi action series. The director was excited about what's different — and possibly better — this time around:

"That's what's been really fun, we've made some big changes. We made some left turns, some right turns, and I think that's fun. I imagine it gets referred to because we've got Kwan, and she's still wrestling with her ancestry and what her true purpose is, and why she's here. You know, she's still wrestling with the fact that she's the only one who survived that battle at the beginning of Episode 1, and that comes up a lot again in my episodes when somebody else important dies. She sort of connects with that again because it brings up all that same tragedy that she felt when her whole planet and her father, and everybody, were killed in that opening 15 minutes of Season 1."

A Major Death Can Reshape Season 2 of 'Halo'

Of course, Bathurst would never reveal who's biting the dust in Season 2, but considering that Joseph Morgan (The Vampire Diaries) is joining the cast as a major villain, having him kill or mandate the death of an important character would be the perfect way for the series to establish his character James Ackerson as someone you don't want to mess with.

One thing is sure, though: Considering that we started following Kwan's arc ever since she was a teenager, it will be exciting to see the kind of places that she goes and how she deals with the fact that she's been at war for basically her entire life. Another impactful death is also a way to further her journey and possibly accommodate a change in behavior that could reshape her approach to the war and how she sees the Covenant.

Halo Season 2 premieres on February 8. You can watch the trailer below, and watch Season 1 on Paramount+ now:

