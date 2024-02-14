The Big Picture In Halo Season 2, Master Chief goes against orders, leading to his suspension and tension with the higher-ups.

Season 2 introduces a new villain, James Ackerson, who resorts to questionable methods for information.

The season is building towards the Fall of Reach, one of the most impactful events in the Halo games.

More often than not, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) can be counted on as a steadfast member of the UNSC in their fight against the Covenant. However, Season 2 of Paramount+'s Halo adaptation is planting doubts about the agency's motives and actions, especially as it appears that disaster is looming for humanity's greatest stronghold on the planet Reach. Episode 3, titled "Visegrad," will see the Chief directly go against his masters to investigate, but his actions won't go unnoticed. Collider is excited to share an exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming episode that shows Silver Team facing the wrath of Admiral Jacob Keyes (Danny Sapani) as he discredits Master Chief's suspicions.

The clip opens with the team standing at attention as Keyes begins reprimanding them for their 15 infractions of the UCMJ, including stealing a UNSC Condor, unauthorized deployment of weapon systems, and, worst of all, pointing a loaded weapon at a friendly officer. Although John points out that he had credible information for their unsanctioned mission — the flight plan of Cobalt Team that showed they never went off-world — Keyes shuts that argument down immediately and forces the Chief to admit they went outside the chain. The Admiral immediately orders the Silver Team suspended indefinitely from combat operations, berating the Chief for not simply following orders like a good soldier. When the flight plan is brought up, Keyes immediately sows doubt among the other members by revealing a completely different map showing Cobalt Team on another planet, despite Chief swearing they were at Visegrad.

The deception from the UNSC will undoubtedly sow more tension between the higher-ups and the Chief as the season goes on, but there is a lot more going on in Haloamong its other characters. Season 2 has given plenty of screen time to James Ackerson (Joseph Morgan), a new villain of sorts for the series who is unafraid to resort to questionable methods to get the information he needs. Episode 3 will show more of his interactions with Cortana (Jen Taylor) as she offers him some very troubling intelligence about an impending attack, forcing him to make a consequential choice that can't be undone. Elsewhere, Laera (Fiona O'Shaughnessy), Kwan Ha (Yerin Ha), and Kessler (Tylan Bailey) try to evade Soren's (Bokeem Woodbine) mutinous crew and save the former Spartan.

'Halo' Season 2 Is Heading Toward the Fall of Reach

Season 2 of Halo is already receiving plenty of praise for massively improving on the groundwork laid in Season 1 thanks to more action and a darker tone showing the horrors of war with the Covenant. Things are about to get really dicey for our heroes as the show is barreling toward one of the most impactful events in the canon of the games — the Fall of Reach. The overarching plot of the new episodes revolves around the Chief's efforts to prove that a full-scale attack from the Covenant is imminent, but it may already be too late to prevent disaster. To save humanity, he'll have to turn his attention to the one thing that may be able to turn the tide of war — the Halo.

Following this week's adventure, Episode 4 figures to ramp things up even more according to Master Chief himself, Schreiber. During an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub before the series premiere, he discussed the preparation it took to film the episode, which is packed with oners and ambitious action shots that feel fit for the big screen. "And I can assure you, if you like [Episodes] 1 and 2 and felt the new direction, that you'll love 4," he added. "[Episode] 4, it's really a great episode, and it'll take an episode or two to kind of recover from that."

Catch Episode 3 of Halo's sophomore season on Prime Video on February 15. New episodes arrive every Thursday. Check out the exclusive clip from "Visegrad" below:

