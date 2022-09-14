Master Chief has returned to set. Paramount+ announced that their hit action-drama Halo, based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, has begun filming after a successful first outing on the streamer. Production is currently taking place in Iceland with additional filming scheduled to take place later this year in Budapest, Hungary.

Just like the series its based on, Halo follows the 26th-century conflict between humanity and the alien faction known as the Covenant. It centers on the franchise's mascot Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) leading a group of super soldiers created by Dr. Halsey (Natascha McElhone) known as the Spartans to combat the alien threat. Season 1 expanded beyond the world of the game, introducing a number of new enhanced soldiers to fight alongside John-117 for the sake of the UNSC. On a whole, the series weaves together more intricate storylines within the Halo universe with large-scale action in the battle for humanity.

Season 2 will see Schreiber and McElhone return to the fight, but they'll have extra duties this time around. Aside from starring, both will also serve as executive producers. Joining them are fellow returning castmates Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, and Danny Sapani. Two new cast members are set to appear in Season 2 with Joseph Morgan and Cristina Rodlo boarding as series regulars. Fiona O’Shaughnessy and Tylan Bailey also enter the new run of episodes with promotions as both are now set as regulars as well.

Image via Paramount+

Halo hails from showrunner David Wiener who will reprise his duties for the upcoming season. He'll also executive produce alongside Schreiber, McElhone with Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television, Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor, and Bonnie Ross for 343 Industries, and Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture. The series is produced by Showtime .

Paramount+ bet big on the video game adaptation before it even released, assuring a second season right out of the gate. Given the long-standing reputation of Halo as an elder statesman and blockbuster franchise, that seemed like a safe bet at the time, though reviews haven't been particularly kind to the series thus far. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a 69% score among critics, but only 52% with audiences. The hope is that Wiener can right the ship with Season 2 and deliver more on the action that's made the series a mainstay.

Season 1 of Halo is currently streaming on Paramount+. Check out the trailer for the series below: