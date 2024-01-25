The Big Picture James Ackerson, a high-ranking officer, will be introduced in Season 2 of Halo, shaking up the United Nations Space Command.

Ackerson's character aims to challenge the established order and make changes that won't please everyone.

Joseph Morgan promises that fans will initially hate Ackerson but eventually grow to love him as a complex and intriguing villain.

Halo's second season will introduce the character of James Ackerson, and one of the major cast additions for Halo Season 2, Joseph Morgan, has promised fans of the series that they will love the new addition to the Halo universe. Morgan sat down with Collider's Steve Weintraub and a few other reporters during a set visit last year, revealing intriguing aspects of the upcoming villain who is set to captivate the audience.

The first season of Halo depicted the intense conflict between humanity and the Covenant, an alien race intent on subjugating other civilisations. It also chronicled the journey of Master Chief Spartan John-117 (portrayed by Pablo Schreiber), the commander of a unit of genetically enhanced super-soldiers known as Spartan-II.

This adaptation of the legendary video game series aimed to add depth to Master Chief's character, delving into the complexities of being a super-soldier. Season 2 promises to continue this narrative thread, introducing more intricate interstellar political dynamics. Morgan's character, an ambitious and high-ranking officer, is poised to challenge the established order of the United Nations Space Command. Morgan elaborates on his role in the second season of Halo:

“I play James Ackerson who is a guy who spent years working his way up the UNSC, and he's kind of running the ONI now, the Office of Naval Intelligence, and he comes in and shakes everything up. So he's kind of a high-status character who wants to make a few changes that aren't going to please everyone.”

Who Is James Ackerson, Joseph Morgan's Halo Season 2 Character?

In the video game series, James Ackerson is the Colonel responsible for kicking off the Spartan-III project, the aim of which is to create super-soldiers faster and cheaper than the Spartan-II unit. Consequently, the Spartan-III soldiers were viewed as highly disposable resources and ostensibly used as some form of cannon fodder in the war against the Covenant. Ackerson's hunger for power would, you'd imagine, cause the fans of the series to hate him, but Morgan expects people actually to like his villain.

"You’re gonna first of all go, ‘Oh, I hate this guy,’ and then I'm going to win you over, and you're gonna go, ‘Goddamn. I want to hate him, but I'm starting to really love him,’ and then by the end, you're gonna go, ‘You know what? That guy, he's my favorite character.’”

Morgan isn't the only new addition to Halo's second season. In the upcoming season, Halo will also feature Cristina Rodlo as an inexperienced soldier who joins the Spartan-III program. The addition of the Spartan-III units will make life even more complicated for Master Chief as there will be new ways for the soldier to be betrayed.

Being such an honourable character, fans can expect that Master Chief may not be thrilled with the way Ackerson attempts to run things, something Morgan teases: “I think that the Master Chief just needs to learn who's boss, and when he does, everything will be fine.”

Season 1 of Halo is available on Paramount+ in the U.S. Season 2 premieres on February 8. Keep an eye out for more exclusive reveals from our set visit.

