The Big Picture Season 1 of Paramount+'s Halo set the course for the series as Master Chief begins to recover his childhood memories and introduces the UNSC as more complex.

For Season 2, director Otto Bathurst promises another big spectacle, kicking off with a significant moment from the franchise's canon history.

The Fall of Reach is a crucial moment that the show has been building toward, and it may be set in motion when the series returns, potentially involving multiple episodes to process.

Season 1 of Paramount+'s Halo kicked off with a bang. In the first episode, viewers are introduced to Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) and Silver Team as they rush in to defend against a Covenant invasion on the planet Madrigal. While it was action-packed, it also set the course for the entire series as the Chief began to recover the memories of his childhood after touching a relic on the planet, and it set up the UNSC as more than just some benevolent organization fighting an alien threat. For Season 2, director Otto Bathurst hopes to reel audiences in with another spectacle. Speaking to Collider's own Steve Weintraub from the set of the series las year, he revealed that the new season will kick off with an iconic moment from the canon history of the sci-fi franchise.

So far, the Halo series has operated on a different timeline than the actual games. The creative team has largely mixed and matched elements from throughout the various mediums the franchise has reached to create the "Silver Timeline" the show operates on. John-117's history is very similar, with him being a product of the brutal Spartan program headed by Dr. Catherine Halsey (Natascha McElhone), but the team behind the show has been content to create their own humanized depiction of the Chief with help from the material in the canon.

Bathurst is ready to take a massive moment straight from the pages of the franchise's lore to kick things off right in Season 2, though its spectacle won't necessarily come from action:

"Again, I mean, as you say, the opening episode of Season 1 was like, “Wow,” it blew you away. And this is a big spectacle, it's not a massive battle, but it is a big spectacle. It's a big moment. It's a really big moment in canon history, and it's a big event in the world of Halo. So, it's definitely a, “Oh my gosh, what moment” but it's not a big action sequence."

'Halo' Is Inevitably Heading Toward the Fall of Reach

Immediately, the first thing that comes to mind is the Fall of Reach. Not only is it a crucial moment in the franchise timeline, but it's something the show has been building toward. In one of the more controversial plot points of the series, Master Chief nearly doomed the planet himself with his relationship with Makee (Charlie Murphy). Even without his mistake, however, it's something that's been looming as an inevitable reality for the series. An event of that magnitude, however, would likely take multiple episodes to process and a fair bit more action than Bathurst is teasing for the opening, but the UNSC's biggest loss may be set in motion when the show returns.

Schreiber has been ready to jump back into the suit of Master Chief for some time now, and he'll have some new castmates joining him this time around. Season 2 will see Cristina Rodlo and Joseph Morgan join the fray alongside returning cast members McElhone, Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Yerin Ha, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Fiona O’Shaughnessy, Tylan Bailey, and Danny Sapani.

Halo returns to Paramount+ for Season 2 on February 8. Read our full guide here for everything we know about the upcoming season, and check out the trailer above.

Halo Aliens threaten human existence in an epic 26th-century showdown. Release Date March 24, 2022 Cast Pablo Schreiber , Natascha McElhone , Shabana Azmi , Bokeem Woodbine Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 2 Creator Steven Kane, Kyle Killen

