Pablo Schreiber, who plays Master Chief in the Halo series, has been hard at work training for the show's second season. In a post on Schreiber's Instagram, a picture taken by celebrity fitness trainer Eddie Raburn showcases Schreiber's gains from his months of strength training.

The picture, posted on September 15, shows Schreiber in what looks like a gym or training area, coupled with hashtags and tags to several Instagram accounts: "#Halo #Season2 #LFG @halotheseries @paramountplus 📸 @eddie_raburn." In turn, Raburn posted on his Instagram page on May 18, writing, "Beyond excited and thankful to be a part of this [the Halo] team! Can't wait to get started with season 2." It shows a repost of Schreiber's Men's Health sneak peek video. The video caption mentions that Men's Health "dropped by" Schreiber's backyard gym to check out "some of the training" Raburn and Schreiber have been doing in preparation for Halo's second season.

While the synopsis for the second season hasn't been revealed yet, the first season focuses on the conflict between the Covenant, an alien race bent on destroying all humans, and centers around Master Chief, a Spartan super soldier who leads a team of Spartan super soldiers like himself as they face the Covenant and try to save humanity.

Image via Paramount+

Halo's second season will feature Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, Jen Taylor as Cortana, Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-666, Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky, Natasha Culzac as Riz-028, Olive Gray as Miranda Keyes, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha, Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134, Kate Kennedy as Kai-125, Charlie Murphy as Makee, and Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes. Two new cast members will join the others for Season 2: Joseph Morgan as James Ackerson, a "formidable intelligence operative who has spent his career climbing the ranks of the UNSC’s secretive Office of Naval Intelligence," and Cristina Rodlo as Talia Perez, a linguistics specialist, member of a communications unit, and a rookie who hasn't seen too much in the way of combat. Fiona O'Shaughnessy, who plays Laera, and Tylan Bailey, who plays Kessler, will return as season regulars.

A release date has not yet been announced for the second season; however, you can stream the entire first season on Paramount+. The first season of Halo can also be purchased on 4K Ultra HD, DVD, and Blu-ray on November 15. Check out Schreiber's and Raburn's Instagram posts below: