The Big Picture Season 2 of Halo starts off strong with an epic opening sequence that combines tactical planning, fear, horror, and action.

The issue of the Spartan helmet is addressed in Season 2, with the helmet being used as a narrative tool and a way to convey emotion.

The new season aims to ground the story in a war scenario, depicting the horrors of living in a universe threatened by the Covenant and emphasizing that nowhere is safe.

It’s not often that we get to see a TV series kick off its season in medias res, partly because it’s something pretty difficult to pull off on a television filming schedule. But, of course, times have changed and television has managed to surprise us again and again, and Season 2 of Halo seems to want to make its contribution to raising the bar. If the first fifteen minutes of the season premiere are any indication of what’s to come, we’re in for a pretty good ride. Season 2 picks up some months after the events of Season 1, and after taking over the body of Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber), AI assistant Cortana (Jen Taylor) has disappeared. The same is true for Doctor Halsey (Natascha McElhone), meaning she vacated a spot that is promptly taken over by James Ackerson (Joseph Morgan) — a man with resolve but reluctant to reveal his endgame when it comes to fighting the Covenant. Meanwhile, the Spartans start trying to save different communities while their overpowered enemies put in motion a plan that’s hard for the Master Chief to figure out.

The opening sequence of Halo Season 2 is everything you’d want from a sci-fi and action series. It covers the Spartan team’s attempt to approach and rescue a group, and it has several beats that make it one of the must-see moments of TV from this point in the year. We get the tactical team plan that helps us understand how the scene will play out, the fear and apprehension of the unknown, a little foggy horror for good measure, and full-blown action that ends with a welcome twist. The sequence is only rivaled by Episode 4, titled "Reach," which is too spoilery to get into, but one you won't want to miss.

Halo Aliens threaten human existence in an epic 26th-century showdown. Creator Steven Kane, Kyle Killen Cast Pablo Schreiber , Natascha McElhone , Shabana Azmi , Bokeem Woodbine Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 2

'Halo's Spartan Helmet Issue Is Finally Addressed in Season 2

Close

At the same time, Halo finally learns how to deal with the Spartan helmet issue that led to complaints in Season 1. This time around, the helmet never comes off when it doesn’t need to, but the best part is that showrunner David Wiener (Brave New World) and his team have figured out a way to use the helmet as an asset. More than once throughout the first four episodes provided for review, the Spartan helmet visor is used as a narrative tool to inform some moments and help us read a little emotion into a suit that otherwise offers little room for an actor to convey his characters’ feelings. Beyond that, the entire suit of the Spartans feels more functional and action-prone, and it's thrilling to see them in action. The series also finds a way to make John-117 not wearing the helmet and suit a part of the story – which, in turn, serves as a way for us to see that his fighting abilities transcend the power of the Spartan armor. It’s a great way to address fans’ concerns and also improve the concepts of the series, a win-win all around.

The new season of Halo also seems committed to making its story as grounded as possible. Of course, we’re dealing with aliens and an interplanetary invasion, but the show never forgets that this is a war scenario. In the Season 1 premiere, we had a pretty cruel opening scene that established how it is to live in a universe threatened by the Covenant, but this time around, the show makes it clear that it’s gearing up to provoke the feeling that nowhere – and no one – is safe.

At times, the war-movie elements of Halo become so predominant you may even forget you’re watching a sci-fi show based on a video game franchise. And they’re also not gratuitous: The horrors of living in a war zone are never downplayed throughout the first four episodes of Halo, and that contributes to the overall feeling of increasing despair that Master Chief and his team feel as the body count starts to add up.

'Halo' Season 2 Welcomes Joseph Morgan With Open Arms

Image via Paramount+

Halo is also committed to making Joseph Morgan's Ackerson a nuanced character. Even though he’s been advertised as a villain, you can see that there are shades of gray to his character, and it seems like he’ll be the kind of antagonist whose motivations are fairly easy to understand, even though you don’t agree with them.

The only big problem with Halo is inherited from Season 1: the supporting characters still lack depth, and their issues hardly go deeper than surface level. Just to cite one example, one of the Spartans, Riz-028 (Natasha Culzac), is dealing with some serious issues that directly impact her abilities and how she sees the Spartan program. It’s a pretty great storyline, but we don’t spend that much time with her to get the nuances of her condition and what’s going on inside her mind.

All in all, the first half of Halo Season 2 is pretty good TV that keeps you engaged, as well as being highly binge-able due to the mysteries involving the Covenant’s emissary, Dr. Halsey’s fate, Cortana’s whereabouts and the Halo itself. If you liked Season 1, you’ll certainly love the new episodes. If you haven’t tuned in yet, you won’t regret starting it now.

Halo REVIEW Halo's second season improves several elements of Season 1 but inherits one problem. 8 10 Pros The series finally discovers how to use the Spartan suit and the removal of the helmet to its advantage.

The action sequences are better than ever in Season 2.

The war setting feels grounded and scary. Cons The supporting characters continue to lack depth, similar to the first season.

Halo Season 2 debuts on Thursday, February 8 with its first two episodes, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Watch on Paramount+