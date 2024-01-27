The Big Picture Video game adaptations are improving in quality, as seen with successful releases like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Last of Us series.

The Halo TV show aims to strike a balance between staying faithful to the games and introducing new elements to enhance the adaptation.

Season 2 of Halo will explore significant events from the game's canon, potentially defining how fans will receive the new season.

After years of languishing with disasters like the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie and Captain N: The Game Master animated series, video game adaptations are reaching a level of quality once thought impossible. 2023 marked another massive year for gaming, with The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Five Nights at Freddy's making waves at the box office and hits like Castlevania: Nocturne, Onimusha, and Twisted Metal gracing the small screen. The crown jewel of game adaptations, however, was undoubtedly The Last of Us led by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Heading into 2024, one of the shows that will hope to match the heights of the much-lauded series is Halo which returns for Season 2 in February. New cast member Joseph Morgan is already comparing the two favorably in a few ways.

While visiting the set for Season 2, Collider's Steve Weintraub and a group of other reporters sat down with Morgan to discuss the show and his impressions as a newcomer. He's one of two new additions to the series alongside Cristina Rodlo, joining the fray as the UNSC's rising star intelligence operative, James Ackerson. One thing he's accepted with the role is both the responsibility of doing justice to a mega-hit franchise and the reality that not everyone will be happy with what Halo is doing differently from the games. "What I would say is, when you're making something that's loved by so many millions, or possibly billions – so many people all over the world – inevitably you're not going to please everyone," he said. "And I know people want a certain thing from this thing that they love, like, 'It needs to be exactly like this or I'm out before I've even seen it.'"

Morgan further ensures that the Halo team is making the series with love, even as it puts its own spin on the series's canon. The show operates on its own "Silver Timeline" following Master Chief's (Pablo Schreiber) fight against the Covenant with the Spartans of Silver Team. Series creators Kyle Killen and Steven Kane haven't been afraid to try to humanize the Chief and see who he is behind the helmet, even if fans have criticized how it was handled. Morgan thinks it's the right approach to a series like this, saying:

"I think what people need to understand is that we care as much, at least, as they do, and there's a weight of responsibility there. And so, sure, there could be a show made where Master Chief never takes off his helmet, and it's just a first-person shooter, but that's a different show. We're trying to invest in the drama and capture some of the emotional connection that we all had to Halo, right? So I think maybe that care that's put into it is underestimated a little bit. Maybe not, I don't know."

'Halo' Season 2 Tweaks the Source Material Like 'The Last of Us'

Close

Where Morgan sees similarities between Halo Season 2 and The Last of Us is in how they each handle the source material. Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann earned their flowers for finding small, but incredibly effective ways to improve The Last of Us's original story, resulting in gutwrenching moments like Episode 3, "Long, Long Time." A big budget certainly helps in doing these games justice - Halo Season 1 cost around $10 million per episode to bring to life the franchise's epic scale - but Morgan believes that throwing curveballs by tweaking the story slightly from the games can elevate an adaptation to a new level:

"Oh yeah, I love The Last of Us as well. Yeah, it's so satisfying to see. And you know, that's a good example because you see they've been really faithful to the canon and to the game, but then they've also found their moments to deviate, which were exciting because you're going, 'Oh, here's something I didn't know about it,' you know? For me, it's terrifically exciting."

Halo could start to make those changes on a greater scale in Season 2. Following the Season 1 finale and the Chief's actions with Makee (Charlie Murphy), the series appears to be careening toward the fall of Reach. It's a massive moment in the canon of the games and how new showrunner David Wiener and company implement that event and others could define how the new season is received by fans. While the escalating war with the Covenant and the hunt for the Halo ringworld are all exciting to think about as well, Morgan is simply excited to see these games taken seriously:

"I mean, to think about when I first started playing games it was on a Commodore 64 with a joystick, and then what games have become now with VR and everything, and then to have the shows where you're seeing all these stories come to life. If we saw that when we were kids, you’d think it was magic. I mean, it's incredible."

Halo Season 2 arrives on Paramount+ on February 8. Season 1 is streaming now on the platform. Check out our guide here for everything we know so far about the video game adaptation's second outing.

Halo Aliens threaten human existence in an epic 26th-century showdown. Release Date March 24, 2022 Creator Steven Kane, Kyle Killen Cast Pablo Schreiber , Natascha McElhone , Shabana Azmi , Bokeem Woodbine Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 2

Watch on Paramount+