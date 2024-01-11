The Big Picture War has come to Reach in Season 2 of Paramount+'s Halo series, with the Covenant forces descending upon the planet.

The new trailer reveals a bleak future for humanity's greatest stronghold, with higher stakes than ever.

The Chief must reach the Forerunners' greatest weapon to save everyone from certain death while being haunted by the loss of life from each "victory."

War has come to Reach in Season 2 of Paramount+'s Halo series. With less than a month left until Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) returns to the battlefield, the streamer shared a new trailer today that foretells a bleak future for humanity's greatest stronghold as Covenant forces descend upon the planet. The heroes of the UNSC are needed to turn the tide back in humanity's favor, but the stakes are higher than ever. Following a season finale that revealed the location of the Halo ringworld and a brief time jump, it will be up to the Chief to reach the Forerunners' greatest weapon and save everyone from certain death.

An ominous narration opens the trailer as scenes show the hardships and everyday lives of the people on Reach. Flashes of the Covenant forces hint at the battles to come, but it all begins with one haunting encounter with the Chief and the elites on a desolate planet. Season 2 promises more action than its predecessor and the footage delivers, with a mix of tense, close-quarters combat between the UNSC and Covenant and larger-scale operations that see ships destroyed by lasers and cities devastated by the aliens' firepower. Even if he wins battles for humanity, however, the voiceover shows how John-117 is clearly haunted by the loss of life from each "victory," signaling a growing rift between him and the UNSC.

Halo Season 2 is aiming for a greater scale than Season 1 if the new footage is any indication. Master Chief's first outing set the groundwork for where the series was going, introducing Forerunner artifacts and establishing the backstory of Silver Team as products of Dr. Halsey (Natascha McElhone). Massive conflicts with the Covenant await this time around as the stage is set for The Fall of Reach, a pivotal moment from the games that the series has been steadily building toward. The tone is much darker as humanity nears its greatest defeat yet, but that won't stop Silver Team from jumping into the fray and being the heroes Reach so desperately needs.

'Halo' Season 2 Will Introduce More Key Moments From the Games

Although Halo has operated on its own time separate from the games — the Silver timeline — Season 2 is setting up the introduction of some important figures and events from the canon. If this is the Fall of Reach, there could be an appearance from The Arbiter Thel 'Vadam (voiced in-game by Keith David), an eventual Covenant defector and ally of the Chief who, before his turn to humanity, led the invasion fleet to Reach. Chief's journey to the Halo ringworld also may bring him into contact with the Flood, the parasitic alien force which the Forerunners used the rings as a last resort against. David Wiener will attempt to build on everything Season 1 set up as the showrunner for the new season.

Halo Season 2 continues the fight on Paramount+ with the first two episodes on February 8. In addition to Schreiber and McElhone, regulars Bokeem Woodbine, Jen Taylor, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Danny Sapani, Fiona O'Shaughnessy, and Tylan Bailey are set to return with newcomers Joseph Morgan and Cristina Rodlo. Read our guide here for everything you need to know heading into the new episodes and check out the trailer above and the Season 2 poster below.

Image via Paramount+

