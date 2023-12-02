The Big Picture The Halo Season 2 trailer is finally here, and it promises to be more action-packed than the first season as Master Chief John-117 uncovers more about his past and the Covenant.

The trailer was unveiled at CCXP in Brazil, with Pablo Schreiber, Joseph Morgan, and showrunner David Weiner excitingly sharing the footage with fans.

Halo Season 2, based on the iconic video game series, will be more in line with the franchise's canon, as it explores the search for the powerful Halo weapon that could determine the fate of humanity.

Paramount+ wasn’t messing around when they decided they’d have a panel at this year’s CCXP in Brazil. Of course, the streamer knew fans were thirsty for Halo information – any at all, since the production has been mostly in radio silence ever since Season 1 ended. That’s why they delivered on the series, and fans can once again get hyped up about the video game adaptation with the first trailer finally being unveiled.

The news was unveiled on stage by none other than Halo star Pablo Schreiber, who plays Master Chief John-117 in the series. He took the stage along with series newcomer Joseph Morgan (The Vampire Diaries) and showrunner David Weiner, who previously wrote for Fear The Walking Dead and developed sci-fi series Brave New World. The trio received a warm welcome from the CCXP audience, which only made them happier to share the footage from Halo Season 2.

As we could anticipate, Season 2 will be a lot more action-packed than the first one, especially now that John-117 has figured out bits and pieces of his past and has discovered that he can’t even trust his own memories. At the same time, we’re yet to find out his strange connection with the Covenant, and even if John will be John throughout this season – by the end of Season 1, his body was taken over by artificial intelligence Cortana (Jen Taylor), who in theory was there to help him, but... well, we’ll have to wait and see.

'Halo' Season 2 Has Been Brewing For a Long Time

Even though Halo started filming in late 2022, a release date never got officially announced through 2023, probably because Paramount+ was holding off on announcements until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA could reach reasonable deals with the AMPTP and end the strike. In any case, this is all in the past now and fans can look forward to seeing Halo Season 2 on February 8.

Based on a video game series, Halo has been around for more than two decades, and even though Season 1 of the TV series adaptation took place on an alternate timeline, the new batches of episodes will be more canon-prone in the franchise. However, it’s not uncommon for Halo titles to flip their stories upside down, since the futuristic setting spans several centuries and different generations of characters. One thing that remains consistent, however, is the search for the Halo – a mega-weapon which could severely impact the future of humanity, depending on who gets ahold of it.

Paramount+ premieres Season 2 of Halo on February 8, and Season 1 is currently available on the streamer in the U.S. You can watch the trailer below:

