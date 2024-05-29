The Big Picture Paramount+ shared an exclusive VFX breakdown for Halo Season 2, revealing the creation of epic fight scenes.

The video showcases the use of motion capture, digital character substitutions, and post-production effects like burning armor.

The series has currently not been renewed for a third season.

There's only one thing more exciting than checking out cool special effects: Finding out how they came to life. If you watched Season 2 of Halo, you know that there are plenty of those to go around in all episodes. In a video shared exclusively with Collider, Paramount+ unveiled a breakdown of the special effects from the hit series' most recent episodes. We can now share the thrilling video with you in this article.

In its first segment, the video from MPC Visual Effects showcases different stages of VFX production during an emblematic fight of a Spartan with a Covenant member. We get to see the actor and stunt performer who wore the motion capture suit in order to give the digital artists a reference, as well as the substitution of the actor for its digital model. The video also reveals the little tweaks that were done in post-production such as the Spartan armor getting burned and the sparks that fly off the armor during the combat.

The video then changes to a segment that shows a massive set piece that we could have imagined it was CGI-generated, but with elements that we more often than not don't realize that were never there in the first place. This can include anything from a hovering drone to gravel, dirt and smoke and even the whole landscape of a city. Paramount+ also shared with Collider some stunning pieces of concept art that illustrate how Season 2 came to life.

The Future Of 'Halo' Is Still Up In The Air