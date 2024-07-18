The Big Picture Master Chief won't finish the fight, as Paramount cancels Halo.

Halo's cancellation leaves fans hanging in suspense following a cliffhanger ending.

Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, and more starred in the video game adaptation.

It seems Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) is going to be leaving this fight unfinished. Paramount’s ambitious-yet-embattled video game adaptation, Halo, has been officially cancelled. The news comes only a few months after the action sci-fi show debuted it's second season in March 2024. Paramount+ confirmed the news that Halo will not be returning for a third season via the following statement:

"Paramount+ can confirm that ‘Halo’ will not move forward with a third season on the service. We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work. We wish everyone the best going forward."

Based on the long-running and critically acclaimed video game series of the same name, Halo takes place in the far off future, where the human forces of the UNSC and the extra-terrestrial cult of The Covenant are in an all-out galactic war. At the center of most if not all of these conflicts is the legendary Spartan super soldier named John-117, more commonly known as Master Chief. Along with his advanced AI companion Cortana (Jen Taylor), Chief uncovers a deadly secret during his travels, mainly involving a series of ancient alien devices known as the Halo Rings.

The response to Halo as a television series was fairly mixed. While it certainly had its fans and Season 2 is generally considered an improvement over the first, the series also faced consistent criticism from fans for it's significant changes to the source material. The most apparent example of this was the controversial decision to have Master Chief remove his helmet, which never occurs in the video games he originates from.

It May Not be Game Over for 'Halo' Just Yet

The news that Halo is not moving forward is no doubt disappointing for many, but there is a silver lining. Insider reports suggest that Paramount is allowing the show's producers, namely Xbox, Amblin TV, and 343 Industries to shop the series. Should another streaming platform or network choose to pick up the rights for Halo, the show could potentially return for a third season.

Speaking of 343 Industries, the developers of the Halo games and the producers of the Halo show also released a statement regarding the show's cancellation:

"We deeply appreciate the millions of fans who propelled the ‘Halo’ series to be a global success and we remain committed to broadening the ‘Halo’ universe in different ways in the future. We are grateful to Amblin and Paramount for their partnership in bringing our expansive sci-fi universe to viewers around the world."

Halo is streaming on Paramount+.

