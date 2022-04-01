Last week, Collider partnered up with Paramount+ to offer fans a special screening of the first two episodes of Halo on movie screens in four cities around the United States. After the episodes played, fans were treated to a special Q&A featuring cast members Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Jen Taylor, Olive Gray, and Yerin Ha, alongside producers Steven Kane and Kiki Wolfkill.

During the thirty-minute video, the cast and producers shared tons of fantastic behind-the-scenes stories about the making of Halo, including what it was like filming that massive action scene in the first episode, where to find Easter eggs, what it was really like wearing that armor, and so much more. In addition, they talked about how they figured out what story to tell, what fans can look forward to during the rest of the first season, Cortana’s role and her relationship with Dr. Halsey, and they each revealed a scene or sequence they’re excited for people to see.

Trust me, the Q&A is loaded with cool stories and a lot of laughter.

As most of you already know, Halo follows a 26th century showdown between humanity and an intergalactic threat known as the Covenant. In an effort to win the war, Dr. Halsey (McElhone) creates genetically enhanced super-soldiers named the Spartans to combat the alien force. The series follows Master Chief Spartan John-117 (Schreiber), the commander of a Spartan unit. Although drawing heavily from the video game’s stories, the show takes place in its own timeline.

Halo is produced by Showtime in partnership with 343 Industries, along with Amblin Television. Halo also stars Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Ryan McParland, Burn Gorman, and Fiona O'Shaughnessy. Kane (The Last Ship) and Kyle Killen serve as showrunners. Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor, and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries.

Since I know some of you like watching video while others prefer reading, I’m offering the Q&A two ways: you can either watch what they had to say in the player above or you can read the full conversation below.

COLLIDER: While you were shut down because of COVID, did things get tweaked in the editing room? What did you learn when you were cutting what you shot that impacted the finished episodes?

Steven Kane: I mean, COVID was terrible, we all acknowledge that, but that time off gave us time to do a lot of this recalibration Kiki was talking about. Gave me time to breathe with the scripts, and actually work on the back half of the season, and also gave our visual effects team time to catch up with all the work that needed to be done. So we were still working the entire time, just remotely, on editorial, visual effects, and on scripts.

And also, as you said, learning different things about just technical small stuff, like how did the armor fit well? Or what set looks good in a certain direction? So it just gave us time to take what we learned from the previous six months of filming, five months of filming, and then do better when we got back. I think that, as challenging as it was to come back during COVID, with all the protocols, and the bubbles, and the groups, and the masks, and that filming under those circumstances wasn't easy at all. But we had more wisdom, and have had time, those six months, to sort of learn, that I think made the show better.

Pablo Schreiber: Television production can oftentimes be like this speeding train that gets going, and you can't stop, because everybody wants to continue to make sure it gets done, right? And so when COVID happened, it made us stop that train exactly where we were, look at everything we had done, and reassess, and figure out what the best path forward was. And it, I think, was one of the best things that happened to us production-wise, because it forced us to look at where we were, and decide where we wanted to go, and really just gave everybody a chance to catch up. As Steve said, visual effects and all that stuff, everything is just in a place where you're like getting a step behind, and to be able to say, "Okay, wait a second," or have to do that, really saved us on many levels.

Kiki Wolfkill: It got us out of the weeds creatively, too, right? Because when you're on that train, you have that tunnel vision, and it let us sort of raise our horizon line, and kind of look across what we'd done, and what we had left to go, and sort of how best to focus, and what was or wasn't working, particularly, and sort of shift as we came back. So having that, being able to be a little bit more objective about it for a while, I think helped us.

Steven Kane: Yeah, I came on board, the train was already going, so I was building track as the train was moving, so it helped me. But I think, also, coming back during COVID, ironically, considering how we had to be so separate from each other during COVID, you know, no one was in the same van anymore, no one was socializing, going through that together, I think, brought the crew and the cast together in a different way. And I think the effort that the crew, especially the thousand people working on the show, did during COVID, I think also contributed to just making the show what it is, successful, because I think everyone felt that we were a family building this thing together, and it comes through.

Did you guys do any additional photography for the first episodes that you had shot when you got back?

Steven Kane: Well, we owed a lot of stuff, anyway, so we were always shooting out of order, but certainly, we had time to cut episodes and say, "You know what? We could actually use an extra connective tissue here," or, "Let's re-shoot that scene," very few of those, thankfully, "to make it work better, now that we know where it's going," that kind of stuff. So any chance you could have to redo anything, we took during COVID, but also, we had so much to do when we got back. So it was really more about fine tuning and preparing for shooting again, and doing things better.

This is based on a super popular video game, and with die-hard fans. What were some of the third rail things that you're like, "We cannot change this under any circumstances"?

Kiki Wolfkill: It was tough, and there was sort of two things. One is optimizing for the medium, and optimizing for telling this character story, and there's also wanting to give that Halo audience a different experience from the games. Not just to say, "Here, you can play your game, and here you can watch your game in live action." So the intent really was for it to bring you into the universe, and let you experience it in a different way. I think the things that were sacred were the themes of Halo, the things that sort of resound through any Halo experience, which is those themes of hope, and heroism, and humanity, and sort of the wonder and mystery of sci-fi. Those were sacred, and then we would look at, in the same way, the spirit of a character, right? Not just the sort of on paper attributes, but who did they mean to people, and what is the character of the character?

And same with moments, what's sort of the intent of a moment? What's sort of the meta of a moment? Not just the snapshot you may have experienced in the games, and so that's how we approached that, and then there's the sounds, and the sights, and all of those. What is the foundation of those, from silhouette, and function, and the things that sort of define them, but how do you bring them into live action? How do you bring them into a real world and make them feel grounded and credible?

Even with Cortana, how do you bring a hologram into live action, and have her act alongside real people? And have that feel like it's believable, and have that be a character that the actors and other characters can connect with? So Cortana is who she is, that spirit of her. She looks a little bit different in the games, and, frankly, she looks different in every game that we release. All on, how do we make it feel like everyone is and everything is of the universe? So people should feel like they're stepping into a Halo world, right? And a Halo story, but we definitely have taken liberties, and established the Silver Timeline, so the story could grow the way it needed to, without burdening the game, and vice versa.

Steven Kane: What's great, too, is you would allow us to dig into the Halo-verse and I might say, "Hey, there's this character that shows up once in a graphic novel, or in a comic, in a book, or in a game, but we don't have much besides their character title and their rank.”

Kiki Wolfkill: Mm Hmm

Steven Kane: “Can we give them a life?"

Kiki Wolfkill: Mm Hmm.

Steven Kane: And we would work together to actually build out that character.

Kiki Wolfkill: Yeah, which was just the most fun part, right?

Steven Kane: Yeah.

Kiki Wolfkill: You know The Rubble, you never actually see. You read about it, and building that space out…

Steven Kane: Right.

Kiki Wolfkill: ..was incredibly gratifying creatively.

Of the nine episodes, is there one, specifically, that you would recommend fans look a little deeper to find an Easter egg or two?

Pablo Schreiber: Hmm.

Steven Kane: Episode 10.

Jen Taylor: Yeah. *laughs*

Kiki Wolfkill: We have little ones sort of spread throughout.

Jen Taylor: Yeah.

Kiki Wolfkill: Some quite obscure, for very, very deep lore fans. Some in seven, for sure.

Steven Kane: Mm Hmm.

Pablo Schreiber: I wasn't on Easter egg duty, but I'm particularly partial to episode six. I really enjoy the arc of episode six, and how it feels as a kind of standalone thing, so I'm looking forward-

Oh, do share more, please.

Pablo Schreiber: I'm looking forward to people experiencing that one.

Steven Kane: It’s the sixth episode.

Pablo Schreiber: That's the spoiler I can give. Six, watch it.

Steven Kane: But I have to say, we have this brilliant, is she an art director, Ava? What do we call her, a graphics person?

Kiki Wolfkill: Yep.

Steven Kane: But everyone's brilliant, but we have certain people who would design things, working with Kiki and 343 on Canon, and just put stuff into scenes. So it could be a billboard on a building, in the distance, with an advertisement, and if you're a Halo fan, you'll recognize the product that they're selling, or just little things like that just sort of...

Kiki Wolfkill: Halsey's lab is ripe with detail.

Steven Kane: Yeah, with little Easter eggs. Yeah, and then even in terms of phrase, sometimes we'll try to find something from the game, or a reference to something that we don't actually go forward. But if you have your antenna up, and you're a Halo person, you'll get it.

Another thing I'm very curious about, who borrowed what from set with every intention of bringing it back, when you start filming season two?

Yerin Ha: Mullet.

Pablo Schreiber: Any thieves in the back row?

Steven Kane: Do you what? What'd you say?

Yerin Ha: I said, "My mullet."

Jen Taylor: Your mullet!?!

Pablo Schreiber: You gave that back right away, didn't you?

Jen Taylor: I want that.

Kiki Wolfkill: The space mullet didn't come home with you.

Olive Gray: I think it's like harder on a show like this to... I think on other jobs I've been like, "Oh, I've accidentally gone home in my earrings," but on this, it's like I'm not going to accidentally go home in some like Halo, sci-fi trousers. I'm going to remember that I'm wearing those. So I-

Jen Taylor: I have something.

Olive Gray: Oh.

Jen Taylor: I'm not going to tell you what it is.

Pablo Schreiber: I know the lady Spartans were very, very eager to try to get home with their helmet.

Kiki Wolfkill: Yep, that's right.

Pablo Schreiber: I'm pretty sure neither one managed.

Kiki Wolfkill: That's right.

Pablo Schreiber: And I think there's a lot of people making sure they never do.

Do I even want to know, and maybe you don't have an answer, or you want to share it, but how expensive is it to make that helmet, and to make the suits?

Pablo Schreiber: Well, when you see them littered across the battlefield...

Kiki Wolfkill: It's a lot, yeah.

Pablo Schreiber: It gets more and more expensive.

Steven Kane: Custom built in the UK.

Kiki Wolfkill: Yeah.

Steven Kane: Very custom fitted.

Kiki Wolfkill: Yeah. Yeah, they were built at FBFX in the UK, who are outstanding. Yeah, they're highly expensive plastic, and what we found is they just don't hold up the way virtual armor does. So…

Pablo Schreiber: It's crazy how it works, yeah.

Kiki Wolfkill: Yeah, literally, it looks like a crash site every time there's a battle scene. We had an amazing team on set who are helping, literally, taping, gluing, sewing.

I think a lot of people don't realize that sometimes the people that cosplay, and make their own costumes, can be actually better than what's being used on set.

Kiki Wolfkill: Yeah, because they're the ones wearing it and building it, right? So they're highly aware. I'm sure if-

Pablo Schreiber: Shout out to cosplayers. They're doing a great job.

Jen Taylor: Yeah, do it.

Natascha McElhone: Yeah, what are we doing?

Jen Taylor: Yeah.

Pablo Schreiber: They're good costumes. I'm not sure they're better than FBFX's version. These things look pretty darn good.

Kiki Wolfkill: They look amazing.

Pablo Schreiber: They have held up. It's hard to put them through the rigors of battle. They're not real armor. It's not Mjolnir, it's just plastic, and I have so much respect for the people who built it, because it does look so amazing, and it is functional to a certain point, but there's only so much you can do when you're rolling around and blowing shit up, and my poor Balint is one of my favorite guys on set.

Kiki Wolfkill: Our little repair guy.

Pablo Schreiber: He was our costume repair guy, and he was definitely the busiest man on set. He was overseeing all of the Spartans every time they were there, running around, picking up our spare pieces, and hash gluing them on.

Kiki Wolfkill: Yeah, but these guys and gals in the armor looked incredible.

Jen Taylor: The funny noises that you would make, too, just walking around.

Kiki Wolfkill: Oh yeah, you could hear him. You could hear him coming.

Jen Taylor: Squeaking.

I actually was curious how many takes were ruined because someone was laughing from a weird sound of the armor?

Pablo Schreiber: Well, I don't know about the laughing part, but I will tell you that I am now in the process of doing ADR for the season one of Halo, and I don't believe there's a single that is production, audio, it's all being replaced.

Kiki Wolfkill: I called them the Clydesdales, because you could literally hear them from behind coming on the set.

Steven Kane: The best was they had these giant chairs on set. Most people have the little directors chairs. They have these giant-

Pablo Schreiber: Oh, the camping chairs.

Steven Kane: With canopies. Yeah, they were just sitting them in their...

Kiki Wolfkill: Like the seats-

Oh, you need to share this online.

Pablo Schreiber: They were so good.

Olive Gray: Yeah, they were so fun to get into.

Pablo Schreiber: Oh, we have lots of pictures. Don't worry, they're coming.

Jen Taylor: Oh, yeah.

For this version of Halo, was it ever almost a completely different show? How did you decide this is the exact story we want to tell, especially in the first season?

Steven Kane: Well, a lot of that came before me. When I came on board, the prior writing team... Kyle Killen had already kind of chosen a path, and carved out an idea, and so I came in and sort of built on that, but you can speak to before I got there, there was...

Kiki Wolfkill: I would say part of the length of process was trying to figure out the right story to tell, and so we did go through a few different iterations. We went through a few iterations where it was very much a retelling of stories we've told before, we went iterations that was way out there, and I think we ended up in a place that really takes a lot of what exists already in Halo, but also builds a lot of great new story on top of it. And so yeah, there was quite a bit of exploration, and that was just organic, right? Because there's not a formula. We just had to sort of feel our way through it.

Steven Kane: I think the path was actually, really the smart one, which is, you're, you're telling the story of Master Chief, who, in the game, you are Master Chief, right? So he is sort of a mystery, and there's Canon, about his backstory, but the idea of who he really is a bit of a mystery. So I think was really smart of the prior writers, and then what I built on, is to sort of take the first season and say, "Well, who is Master Chief? Let's do it through Master Chief himself discovering his own, who he is."

And then that built onto a theme of, as he discovers his own humanity, we started asking questions about humanity, and that just laid out sort of a theme for every other character, and for the whole season. This idea of whether it's AI, and this Cortana, can she ever be human? Whether it's how much of your own humanity you want to sacrifice to save humanity, it all sort of stemmed from Master Chief's personal journey of discovery.

Did you sort of map out, "In an ideal world, we are going to do five seasons, and we are going to hit each mark on each season"? How did you figure out, "Where do we want the story to sort of stop at the end of season one?" You know what I mean?

Kiki Wolfkill: I think this one was interesting, because I think that's sort of the ideal approach of what do we want the next five, ten years to look like? That's how we approach the games, as well, but I think, also, once we got into to the story and really the focus of it being Chief finding his humanity, right? Or understanding what his humanity means, understanding who John is. I think as we got into that, we focused really on what that arc could be, because it was so hard to figure out the right balance with Canon, and new story.

So, I think we're now at a point where we're looking ahead to the next five years, and so we definitely were a little more organic season one, but I think we now have sort of that sense of path, and we have so many places we can go, right? That becomes the hardest part, which is if we're focusing on the character, what of all those stories in those places is the right way to tell that story? Versus we want to make sure to hit just this thing or that thing.

Steven Kane: And a lot of us, that meant having restraint, because I would get enthusiastic, "Why don't we show this? Why don't we..." and then we would have conversations, and say, "You know what? Let's hold that. There's more to come." So it was about what not to include, as opposed to what to include. Because you could go crazy trying to get everything in there at once, and it's kind of nice to sort of wait, and have patience, and let it play out.

Kiki Wolfkill: And keep the focus on...

Steven Kane: On the main story, yeah.

Kiki Wolfkill: ...on Chief and the characters.

Speaking of Chief and the characters, the first episode, you are introduced to a planet, to these new characters, and all of a sudden the covenant, and this is all before you even see the title, Halo. So I'm just curious, what was it actually like filming that action set piece? Because that is not something that gets filmed in an afternoon.

Pablo Schreiber: It certainly wasn't.

Kiki Wolfkill: This one was a hero through that whole process, honestly. *points at Yerin Ha*

Yerin Ha: Yes.

Pablo Schreiber: Yeah, through the whole show. She's a trooper, man. What was it like shooting that sequence?

Yerin Ha: Tiring.

Kiki Wolfkill: So much running.

Yerin Ha: So tiring. So much running. I mean, she's just very lucky, but yeah, it was just like a whole month of just running away from explosives….

Kiki Wolfkill: Literally…

Yerin Ha: …and just trying to not die, but it was a lot of fun, and there's a lot of people who support you, and make you feel safe, and yeah, the stunt team were great, and I think the sequences were really well planned out, and I think that always helps. Yeah, it was a lot fun.

Kiki Wolfkill: We shot that sequence at the end, in the spring, because we needed good weather, which apparently-

Steven Kane: We didn't get it.

Kiki Wolfkill: Hungarian Springs are very unpredictable, so we literally have snow, sleet, rain, freezing temperature, over a hundred degree temperature, all in that one sequence.

Pablo Schreiber: Yeah, we put actually, all the action sequences were at the end of the show. I think mostly happened that way because of COVID restrictions. Originally, it was going to be sort of that way with the action stuff, interspersed at the end with some of the more dramatic stuff, and then because COVID, and the weather, it just... We had episode one, five, and nine, which contained most of the larger action stuff.

Kiki Wolfkill: The VFX team was very happy about that.

Pablo Schreiber: All that stuff was at the end of the shoot, right?

It's so crazy, because everyone I speak to who makes other things, movies and other series, they all say, "We shoot the big VFX first, so the VFX team has the most time to be working on these shots."

Pablo Schreiber: Right. Yes.

Steven Kane: We were behind schedule from day one VFX-wise, because it was...

Kiki Wolfkill: Well, leaving in March, right? We were supposed to start shooting in the spring, and when COVID hit, and we all left in March of 2020, that really disrupted the schedule.

Steven Kane: Yeah.

So that actual sequence, which is, I'm going to say six or seven minutes of screen time, how long did that actually take you to film?

Pablo Schreiber: That was Otto Bathurst was the director of the first two episodes, so he had already been there to shoot most of the first two episodes earlier on, and then he came back for, I believe eight or nine days, ten days of shooting? So it was around two weeks or three weeks, right?

Steven Kane: I think it was three weeks.

Kiki Wolfkill: Yeah, it was three weeks. He heavily storyboarded. All credit to Otto for... There was no way we could have gotten through that much, with all of the weather changes and all that, without sort of meticulous planning and storyboarding.

Pablo Schreiber: And the location was amazing. Sophie Becher?

Kiki Wolfkill: Becher.

Pablo Schreiber: Becher, Sophie Becher, who was our art director for the first season, did amazing work, created this just wonderful set inside... What was it, an old aluminum factory or something like that?

Kiki Wolfkill: It's an aluminum factory, yeah.

Pablo Schreiber: So it was this contained circle that had our whole set, and everything else outside on the show is visual effects, but inside that circle of the aluminum factory, with this weird sky pipe, that ended up being our sky pipe, was all contained set, and really, really amazing, beautiful.

Kiki Wolfkill: And that set sat outside for a year, right? Because of the delay, which actually weathered it in this perfect, perfect way.

Steven Kane: A nice way, yeah.

Pablo Schreiber: Cool.

Steven Kane: Also, you have to plan every shot, because a lot of shots had aliens in them, so you can't just say, "Well, we'll just point the camera this direction." It was, "Okay, now you have to figure out the visual effects of that as well, and incorporate that into your planning." So it was meticulously done, in spite of the crazy weather you guys went through, and the heavy armor you had to wear, and running around and jumping and it was...

Kiki Wolfkill: And it showed up on Google Maps. I tried to get it taken down, but...

Steven Kane: The location was, right?

Pablo Schreiber: Really?

Kiki Wolfkill: Yeah, they were like, "Pfft."

Pablo Schreiber: Oh, that's hilarious.

Yerin, you spent a lot of that episode with blood on your face, and I'm just curious, what is that like? Because that can't be pleasant to have that stuff all over you all the time.

Yerin Ha: No, it's a lot of time in the makeup chair in the morning, and continuity is... Yeah, very particular, but to be honest with you, I kind of just forget about it, and then when people look at me in the morning, they're like, "Oh, Yerin," and I'm like, "Oh, I forget that I have blood all over my face."

Did you ever want to leave set and just go to a local supermarket and just walk through with that blood? Because I think it would just be a blast to see people's reactions.

Yerin Ha: I think it would be fun, yeah. I'm sad I didn't do that, but we were in the middle of nowhere, so.

Steven Kane: Yeah, there was no store nearby.

Yerin Ha: Yeah, I would've if we were in the city, but no, unfortunately-

Pablo Schreiber: Next season.

Yerin Ha: Yeah, next season.

Pablo Schreiber: More blood and supermarkets.

Yerin Ha: More blood, yeah.

Olive Gray: More supermarkets.

Yerin Ha: Yeah, again, more supermarkets.

The first two episodes, obviously, when you're filming, you are imagining so many different things. What was it actually like seeing everything for the first time?

Pablo Schreiber: I'll start, because I can fill in some of that, because I've been watching it as it's gone along, and one of the most amazing things of this whole process has been seeing the visual effects get filled in. Because you start with this, like you said, acting in front of a green screen, or acting in that circle, a set that was created with nothing behind it, and then every single cut that comes in gets progressively more detailed, and the VFX team's doing an amazing job on it. And so watching it to come together in that way is one of the great joys of watching the process.

Natascha McElhone: I was, obviously, not experiencing all the adversity that Yerin and other characters were. Well, it was just in my lab, but I was acting with just a green screen, as you say, nothing, sort of trying to imagine what might be put on the monitors. So then, to actually see the first two episodes, and see all the fill in, and the kind of realization of Halsey's creations up there, and the process that she goes through in order to create Cortana was incredibly cool. Yeah, very gratifying.

The first two episodes really opened the door to this universe, and all these characters, and all the places you could go. For fans that are so excited, what can you tease about the rest of the season?

Steven Kane: I'm just excited for people to see the show unfold, because as you've commented, it begins with a bang. It really sets the stage for what you can expect from the rest of the season, but it also delivers, in my opinion, on different levels. It's not just for action fans, or sci-fi fans, or even Halo fans, although they will, hopefully, all be well rewarded for their time. It's just a really fun, amazing story of a journey of a character, and the other characters, discovering themselves, and this existential war for their own survival against the aliens.

It's sort of an epic opera. It's set in 26th century, but really grounded in just everyday emotions, and so I think it's going to be a feast for the eyes, but also, hopefully, really just a compelling story. And every episode lays out a little bit more, and so you get more and more invested with Master Chief's journey, and more invested in this universe. And I think, hopefully, by the end, you could come to it, having never played the game once, and you're now on footing with everyone else in the Halo-verse, who loves this Canon, because we're just bringing you in a different direction.

Natascha McElhone: I think, also, all good sci-fi, it asks the sort of deep, existential questions about why we're here, how we got here, what we value, what we don't value, what's fashion? And as of now, even if it's a kind of moral fashion, and you look at a different moral construct, and if you're looking from that point of view, was what happened to Master Chief morally reprehensible? Or, in fact, if you're saving the future of mankind, does anything go? Long term gain for short term pain, sort of all of those questions we spoke about in depth, as well as AI and singularity.

I think, from Halsey's point of view, there's a sort of strange schism that happens, which she feels entirely in control of her creation, and is quite confident that this is going to work. And then there's a certain point, at which Cortana develops empathy, let's say, or maybe we haven't explored that fully. But that sort of idea of, I suppose, the scientist, she has a huge ego, but her curiosity is even greater than her ego. So watching Master Chief's behavior, and watching him change, and perhaps be less respectful, less responsive, start to ask more questions. She's more excited by that, in a way, than even being disobeyed, or disrespected, or sort of losing control. I've found that really fun to play with.

Halsey, your character, seems like she will go to any length to accomplish her mission. Do you think there's a line that she will not cross to make whatever she thinks is necessary happen?

Pablo Schreiber: Be careful. She's really good at justifying really reprehensible behavior.

Natascha McElhone: But actually, to that point, what I've found really exciting about this project, and why I wanted to do it, many reasons I wanted to do it, but one of the big reasons I wanted to do it was to ask those questions that I feel we should be asking every day anyway, which is what is, I suppose, a response to group think and what is actually progress? And can you do things that feel morally reprehensible to the current status quo, but actually, I mean, that's with, I don't know, Galileo or someone. He said something that, at the time, he was put in jail for, and yet we now all know to be true. So I was working on that sort of premise, that what happens if you're protecting future generations, and if, actually, you care more about the future than you do about the present, does that make you a terrible person? I think all of those things are fascinating, and I can go on forever.

Pablo Schreiber: I told you.

Steven Kane: The villain never sees himself as a villain. The big thing for, for us, the word I kept using, whether it was with actors, with the writing, with the composers, is this idea of yearning. Every character is yearning for something just out of their reach, and for Halsey, it's this idea that there's an intelligence in the universe that she wants to get to know, and that leads to a lot of her Machiavellian sort of approach.

But it's also based on a real sincere human hope to aspire to greater things, to reach for that. And so, every character in their own way, is on that journey, including the aliens, who are trying to reach for something beyond their grasp, and they have an idea of what they think it is, the covenant. And so it sort of puts out sort of a veneer of nobility to everybody's quests, and sometimes their methods might be not so noble, but we can at least relate to their yearning.

Jen, when you booked Halo, way back when, you had no idea what this game was going to become, and no idea just how popular this thing would be. When you were asked to be a part of the series, at first, were you like, is someone punking me right now? Like, "What?"

Jen Taylor: I got an email from my darling friend Kiki here, and yes, I think I read the email several times, and I think my husband was in the middle of work, and I knocked on his office door, and said, "I need you to end your meeting. I need you to end your meeting." He was like, "What's going on?" I was like, "Come here, come here. Come here, come here." That was my response. Yes, I did feel... Yeah, punked is a great way to describe it.

What can you tease about Cortana's role over the course of the season?

Jen Taylor: This character gets to have some moments in this show, some experiences in the show, that I have never experienced in the 20 years of playing this role. How's that?

I think that's-

Steven Kane: It's a good tease.

Jen Taylor: I get to do some fun, interesting things, that I've never done before.

Pablo Schreiber: I think one of the interesting things about the Chief/Cortana dynamic, that is different from the games, or that is exciting for people who love the games, is that you get to see their relationship at a different point than you ever do in the games. It's early on in the Chief/Cortana relationship, and that dynamic. You get to see kind of how their relationship began, which is an interesting place to take it from.

Kiki Wolfkill: And you get to see much more of Dr. Halsey and Cortana in their relationship, which is something that we don't do a lot of in the games. You sort of see the creation of her, but you also see, there's always been such an interesting sort of triangulation with Chief, and Halsey, and Cortana, that we see in the games, and this really explores the relationships individually, which I think adds an added dimension to the dynamic. And I think the story also sort of pushes on the boundaries of those relationships in a super interesting and different way.

Steven Kane: And there's a great bond that forms between Chief and Cortana, in the sense that they're both Halsey's children in some way. Of course, there's also Miranda, who is Halsey's child. So there's that sort of weird dynamic that all these characters have to do.

Jen Taylor: We were sisters.

Steven Kane: Yeah, and we explore that, to a certain degree, coming up, in later episodes, the idea of the relationship between Miranda and the other Spartans, because they are, in some ways, siblings, and...

Olive Gray: Yep, family.

Steven Kane: I don't know if you want to...

Olive Gray: Yeah, I mean, it's very interesting, that dynamic, definitely because I think that Halsey, albeit potentially unethically, but more attentively, definitely has raised the Spartans, and even Cortana, in a way than Miranda. So that was something super interesting to play with.

Natascha McElhone: She's just up-scaling her motherhood.

Steven Kane: Outsourcing?

Pablo Schreiber: Outsourcing you?

Olive Gray: Abandoning her every duty.

Natascha McElhone: Yeah. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Get those other people to look after her.

Steven Kane: It’s on block-chain these days.

I think this might be my last question for you guys. For each of you, which scene or sequence are you most excited for people to see? And in what episode?

Steven Kane: Well, for me, it's sort of twofold. I think the scenes in five and nine that are powerful, game changing scenes, are going to be unforgettable for the audience, just in terms of the kinetic, visceral experience of it all. I think that there are, as Pablo was saying, there's these small emotional scenes, like in six, and in seven, and in eight, especially, and then in nine, the finale. It's those little moments, I think, that actually, I live for. I'm excited for people just to get the experience of sitting back, and being overtaken by the power of the images of certain scenes coming up, but I think it's the smaller, intimate ones that are going to get you coming back. So I'm excited for people to see that.

Pablo Schreiber: For me, I think episode one, obviously, which you've already seen, I'm very eager, obviously, for audiences worldwide to experience the helmet removal. So we can get that out of the way, and begin the process of the discovery of Chief's humanity, and John's humanity, and which is really the course of our season, but I'm also very excited for fans to get to experience episode five. I think it's going to be a real pleaser for the fandom. So those are my highlights.

Kiki Wolfkill: I think one of my favorite moments is in episode three, as we've already spoiled, when Cortana appears, sort of the birth of Cortana, because it's such an amazing moment to watch Dr. Halsey see Cortana come to life. I think it's sort of a unique moment for Halsey in the show, and a place where, to me, it feels like you see her so genuinely, so that was a favorite of mine.

Natascha McElhone: For me, a lot of the stuff I really love is the humor that is unexpected. There's quite a lot between Yerin and Pablo. Well, I shouldn't say Yerin and Pablo, I should say your characters' names, but anyway, that there's some stuff amidst the mayhem, just some questions that she asks in a very garrulous way, which I really loved. I thought that was very cool, and there's a moment of another character, I can't say, because it's later on, but there's just a few delicious moments, where humor just cuts through the drama, which I think again, good sci-fi, you get that. Bad sci-fi, there's no humor, and it's all very honest, and leaves me cold. Whereas, this, I feel it gets elevated all the time, and the Spartans, too, the interplay between them, I really love, yeah.

Jen Taylor: I spend a lot of time experiencing the world through what Pablo is experiencing, through what the Chief is experiencing, and there is one scene in particular that I'm really curious how it came out, and I'm-

Pablo Schreiber: I know what she's talking about.

Jen Taylor: And I'm excited, and it was an interesting experience for me to film, so I'm really eager to see that.

You don't want to hint if it's in the back half of the season?

Jen Taylor: What episode is it in? You guys know.

Pablo Schreiber: I believe you're talking about eight.

Jen Taylor: Eight.

Steven Kane: Oh, eight, yes.

Natascha McElhone: Oh, I know exactly what... Yeah. Yeah, yeah, yeah, that's true. That's very good, yes.

For you guys?

Olive Gray: I think episode four, for me, I'm super excited to see some developments and discoveries that Miranda goes through. Yeah.

Yerin Ha: Ep seven, for me, I think is there's a really big Easter egg, there, and also a big pivot for Kwan's character storyline.

