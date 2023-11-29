The Big Picture Halo Season 2 is on track to release next year, and is hyping up the new season with a massive display at Brazil's CCXP.

Season 1 of Halo was a huge success, featuring intense action and personal stories of the elite Spartans.

Season 2 will continue the war against the Covenant, and explore the consequences of Chief merging with Cortana.

Any aspiring Spartans, or simply fans of Paramount+'s Halo series, who are in attendance at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil this weekend will want to report to the massive display promoting the big-budget game adaptation which is modeled after a UNSC training facility. Towering in the middle of the São Paulo Expo, the photo opportunity features posters and logos promoting the interstellar military organization as well as a Covenant firing range for practicing taking down anything from Grunts to Elites all outside a building ripped right out of the world built up by the show and the games.

Halo is at the convention to gear up for Season 2, which seems primed for a release next year considering filming wasn't affected by either the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strikes. Master Chief himself, Pablo Schreiber, will participate in a panel at the event to discuss what's to come for John-117 and his fellow Spartans. Joining him will be his newly-added co-star Joseph Morgan, who plays intelligence operative James Ackerson, as well as series showrunner and executive producer David Wiener and executive producer Kiki Wolfkill.

Season 1 of Halo debuted back in 2022 and immediately rose as one of the platform's most successful shows ever released. Set in the 26th century, the first stretch of episodes saw the UNSC caught in a war on two fronts with the alien race known as the Covenant and a human rebellion that hopes to break away from the military organization. In the middle of everything is Master Chief, who leads a team of Spartan supersoldiers to quell the threat of the Covenant and save humanity. Between massive action setpieces, the show finds time for more personal stories of the elite group, particularly John, who explores the truth of his creation.

Where Will Season 2 Take 'Halo'?

Image via Paramount

Season 2 will pick up sometime after the climactic finale, which saw Chief cede control over to his AI companion Cortana (Jen Taylor) in order to save himself and his fellow Spartans. The results of the merging, which could potentially see the Chief lose the memories he had just started to recover, are yet to be fully seen. One thing for certain is that this war is far from over with the Covenant and the resistance out and about and more events from the game's canon, including the fall of Reach, still to come.

The main cast is expected to return for the second season, including Schreiber and Taylor alongside Bokeem Woodbine, Natascha McElhone, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Danny Sapani, Fiona O'Shaughnessy, and Tylan Bailey. Morgan isn't the only newcomer either, as Cristina Rodlo is also slated to join the fray.

There's no release date yet for Halo Season 2, but you can catch up on Season 1 now on Paramount+. Keep glued to our guide here for everything you need to know about the series. Check out the display below and stay tuned for more CCXP news.