The United Nations Space Command has had to overcome a lot to ensure the protection of Humanity throughout the story of Halo, and one of the strongest forces they faced was that of the Covenant Empire. This empire was constructed with the unification of multiple alien species, most notably that of the San’Shyuum and the Sangheili, but also including the Kig-Yar and the Unggoy. The latter three are more commonly referred to as Elites, Jackals, and Grunts by the UNSC, and they populate most of the enemies that players have to battle throughout the video games. Other alien species that were a part of the Covenant Empire included Jiralhanae (Brutes), Huragok (Engineers), Yanme’e (Drones), and Mgalekgolo (Hunters). United together, they proved to be one of the toughest enemies that the UNSC had ever waged war against.

Without going too in-depth on the history of the Covenant’s creation, its origins lie within the first contact between the San’Shyuum and the Sangheili. This initial contact turned hostile when the two species had conflicting ideas about how to interact with Forerunner (ancient and advanced extinct species) artifacts. The San’Shyuum wanted to study the artifacts, while the Sangheili saw them as religious items not meant to be disturbed. After clashing together for some time, both sides realized that they could potentially become annihilated if the conflict persisted, and as such the two decided to form a Covenant between themselves.

Over time, the Covenant absorbed more and more species into their folds, and eventually found that it included every species listed above. The San’Shyuum and the Sangheili remained at the top of the chain, however, with all the other species being seen as inferior by comparison. The Covenant came to be a Theocratic Cultural Hegemony with a strong focus on the worship of Forerunner artifacts, with the ultimate goal being to achieve transcendence through the Great Journey. This worship was backed by a strong military that was frequently utilized to acquire Forerunner artifacts and to enforce themselves wherever they felt necessary.

Eventually, a Covenant vessel came to discover a Human colony on the planet of Harvest. What at the time seemed like thousands of Forerunner artifacts motivated the vessel to attempt to retrieve said artifacts; however, this proved to be unsuccessful. After word reached two San’Shyuum ministers, they decided to consult with an Ancilla (Forerunner A.I.) to discern what was happening. It was revealed that the artifact readings were actually that of Reclaimers, which were more or less the Humans themselves and the “children” of the Forerunners. The very existence of these Reclaimers would threaten to crumble the foundations that the Covenant was built upon, so the two ministers kept this a secret from the Covenant as a whole for the time being.

In order to ensure the truth about these Reclaimers was never found out, the ministers overthrew the Hierarchs and took control as the High Prophet of Truth and Regret respectively. Their first act was to declare genocidal war on the Humans, in hopes of annihilating them before the truth could ever be found out by the Covenant or the Humans themselves, who were also unaware of their ancestry.

One of the major events that took place at the beginning of the Human-Covenant war was the invasion of the Covenant on the Human planet of Reach. This is where the events of Halo: Reach take place, and its fall signaled the beginning of the Halo trilogy. The first game in the series, titled Halo: Combat Evolved, saw the players take control of Master Chief in an effort to stop the Covenant from wiping out the Humans, but in a twist of events it was revealed that the plan to defeat the Covenant by activating what was known as a halo ring would actually result in the complete and utter annihilation of all sentient life, so the UNSC had to find a new way to defeat the Covenant.

Along the way, the Supreme Commander Sangheili was branded as a heretic for his failure to stop the Humans, but just before his execution, the Prophets appointed him the rank of Arbiter in an attempt to offer him salvation. The war persisted, but chaos continued to rapture the Covenant as the Prophet of Regret was killed by Master Chief during the events of Halo 2. This in turn sent the Covenant into a civil war, with the Jiralhanae taking the place of the Sangheili as the honor guard after they failed to protect the Prophet of Regret. This sudden shift in power was immediately demonstrated when the Jiralhanae were ordered to execute the Sangheili councilors by the Prophet of Truth in an event known as the Great Schism. This decision lead to the Sangheili turning on the Covenant and a civil war erupted. The Arbiter also learns of this when he is almost assassinated, which in turn leads to him joining with the UNSC instead to take down the Covenant.

When Halo 3 released, the Covenant were in a hurry to find a place known as the Ark and embark on the Great Journey in a final attempt to achieve the goal that the Covenant was initially founded upon. This was what they believed would happen upon activating a halo ring, but to everyone else it was understood that this action would result in the complete annihilation of all sentient life, so it was up to Master Chief and the Arbiter to stop them before the ring could be activated. The interception was successful, with the Arbiter executing the Prophet of Truth in the process. With the death of both the Prophet of Regret and the Prophet of Truth, the Covenant dissolved and the Sangheili formed an uneasy truce with the Humans.

Since the dissolution of the Covenant, many splinter factions made up of survivors from the war have risen from the ashes to claim themselves the new Covenant or as the remnants of the original, but none of them possess the strength to truly hold any weight behind such a claim. One of the only groups to really show power are that of the Banished, a splinter group lead by the Jiralhanae known as Atriox that broke off from the Covenant, feeling that too many lives were being sacrificed in pursuit of the Great Journey. The Banished take a significant role as the antagonists found within Halo Infinite, the latest game in the Halo franchise that released in November 2021. This faction is composed of many of the same species as the Covenant, however they also utilize the aid of Human mercenaries and criminals to bolster their power.

The Covenant, while not being a central focus of the Halo series for quite some time now, have without a doubt left a strong impact on the galaxy throughout their existence of over 3,000 years. It is remarkable that, while the Human-Covenant war took twenty-eight years from start to finish, that is an absurdly short span of time for the Covenant Empire to crumble given how long it had lasted prior to discovering the Humans and declaring war on them. With the upcoming Halo show due to release on March 24th on Paramount+, we will soon have a new way of experiencing the Covenant and their attempts to destroy humanity.

