With the Halo series now streaming on Paramount+ and breaking records, I recently got to speak with Natascha McElhone and Olive Gray about making the highly anticipated series. Based on the video game franchise of the same name, Halo follows a 26th century showdown between humanity and an intergalactic threat known as the Covenant. In an effort to win the war, Dr. Halsey (McElhone) creates genetically enhanced super-soldiers named the Spartans to combat the alien force. The series follows Master Chief Spartan John-117 (Pablo Schreiber), the commander of a Spartan unit. Although drawing heavily from the video game’s stories, the show takes place in its own timeline.

During the interview, Natascha McElhone and Olive Gray talked about what it was like reading the scripts for the first time, how things changed on set, what it means to have already been renewed for a second season, when they start filming, and more.

Halo is produced by Showtime in partnership with 343 Industries, along with Amblin Television. Halo also stars Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Ryan McParland, Burn Gorman, and Fiona O'Shaughnessy. Steven Kane (The Last Ship) and Kyle Killen serve as showrunners. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor, and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries.

Watch what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Natascha McElhone and Olive Gray

What was it like reading the Halo scripts for the first time?

What does it mean to them to have already been renewed for Season 2?

When do they start filming Season 2?

Which scene or sequence in the first season made them excited when they read it in the script?

Check out the official synopsis here:

Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. In a war for humanity's very survival, our deadliest weapon is our greatest hope. Master Chief, Cortana, the Covenant, and the other Spartans of Silver Team will fight to find the Halo, and win the war.

