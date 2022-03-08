If you live in L.A., NYC, Denver, and Austin you’ll be able to watch the highly anticipated Paramount+ series before the episodes are online.

If you’re like me and think everything looks better on a movie screen, I’ve got some cool news to share. Before Halo airs its first episode on March 24th on Paramount+, Collider is partnering up with the streamer and Alamo Drafthouse to show the first two episodes of the anticipated series on movie screens for FREE! In addition, following the screening, we’ll be showing an exclusive Q&A with the cast and producers.

Our exclusive event will be held the night of March 23rd in Los Angeles, Denver, Austin, and New York City.

If for some reason you haven’t seen the kick-ass trailer, the series — just like the games — follows a 26th century showdown between humanity and an intergalactic threat known as the Covenant. In an effort to win the war, Dr. Halsey (Natascha McElhone) creates genetically enhanced super-soldiers named the Spartans to combat the alien force. The series follows Master Chief Spartan John-117 (Pablo Schreiber), the commander of a Spartan unit. Although drawing heavily from the video game’s stories, the show takes place in its own timeline. Halo is produced by Showtime in partnership with 343 Industries, along with Amblin Television, and will premiere exclusively on Paramount+. Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Ryan McParland, Burn Gorman, and Fiona O'Shaughnessy also round out the show’s cast. Steven Kane (The Last Ship) and Kyle Killen serve as showrunners.

Image via Paramount+

So, you’re probably wondering: "How do I get these free tickets?" My plan is to offer tickets starting this Friday morning, and I’ll be collecting names for a few days and then emailing the winners. The reason I’m announcing this early is that I always make sure the first people that request tickets get in. This is me letting everyone know in advance the event is happening, so you can be ready Friday.

On Friday I’ll share more specifics about the event. Until then...

