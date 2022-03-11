If you live in L.A., NYC, Denver, and Austin you’ll be able to watch the highly anticipated Paramount+ series before the episodes are online.

If you’re like me and think everything looks better on a movie screen, I’ve got some cool news to share. Before Halo airs its first episode on March 24th on Paramount+, Collider is partnering up with the streamer and Alamo Drafthouse to show the first two episodes of the anticipated series on movie screens for FREE in Denver, Austin, New York City, and Los Angeles on the night of March 23rd.

In addition, following the screenings in Denver, Austin, and New York City, we’ll be showing an exclusive Q&A with the cast and producers. The reason L.A. won’t be watching the Q&A is because our screening is actually in conjunction with the big premiere in Hollywood, so you’ll actually be in the theater with the cast and enjoying some surprises.

If for some reason you haven’t seen the kick-ass trailer, the series — just like the games — follows a 26th century showdown between humanity and an intergalactic threat known as the Covenant. In an effort to win the war, Dr. Halsey (Natascha McElhone) creates genetically enhanced super-soldiers named the Spartans to combat the alien force. The series follows Master Chief Spartan John-117 (Pablo Schreiber), the commander of a Spartan unit. Although drawing heavily from the video game’s stories, the show takes place in its own timeline. Halo is produced by Showtime in partnership with 343 Industries, along with Amblin Television, and will premiere exclusively on Paramount+. Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Ryan McParland, Burn Gorman, and Fiona O'Shaughnessy also round out the show’s cast. Steven Kane (The Last Ship) and Kyle Killen serve as showrunners.

So, you’re probably wondering: "How do I get these free tickets?"

If you'd like to attend this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See HALO!” In the body of the email, you need to include your name, if you will be bringing a guest, and what city you’d like to attend (L.A., NYC, Austin or Denver).

We’ll be accepting emails until 10am on Monday, March 14th, and we’ll contact the people that won free tickets with specific info about the screening the following day.

Note: All people attending the Los Angeles screening will have to show proof of vaccination to attend.

The locations for NYC, Denver, and Austin are below. All of the screenings start at 7pm local time.

NYC - Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan

28 Liberty Street, Suite SC301, New York, New York 10005

Austin - Alamo Drafthouse S Lamar

1120 South Lamar Blvd, Austin, Texas 78704

Denver - Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake

4255 W. Colfax Ave, Denver, Colorado 80204

Good luck getting tickets! You can also tweet me with any questions. I’ll try and respond as soon as I can.

