Paramount+ is bringing a plethora of entertainment to this year's CCXP event in Brazil, featuring a programming lineup and experiences showcasing beloved series and global franchises such as Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, The Thundermans Return, Drag Race: Brazil, and more. Alongside exclusive, never-before-seen content and surprises, attendees can anticipate appearances by both global and local Paramount+ stars, as well as explore larger-than-life interactive activities on the expo floor.

On Saturday, December 2nd, Paramount+ will host an eagerly-awaited panel on the Thunder Stage, presenting some of their most popular and talked about shows and films for the upcoming year. Fans will get exclusive first looks and insights into upcoming seasons of Halo and Star Trek: Discovery, from stars and creatives, as well as a look at the film The Thundermans Return, and others.

The Paramount+ panel on the Thunder Stage will be hosted by Brazilian celebrities Hugo Gloss and Nicole Bahls, featuring the following talent:

Halo Season 2: Pablo Schreiber (Master Chief), Joseph Morgan (James Ackerson), David Wiener (Showrunner & Executive Producer), and Kiki Wolfkill (Executive Producer).

(Master Chief), (James Ackerson), (Showrunner & Executive Producer), and (Executive Producer). Star Trek: Discovery’s Fifth and Final Season: Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham) and Michelle Paradise (Co-showrunner and Executive Producer)

(Captain Michael Burnham) and (Co-showrunner and Executive Producer) The Thundermans Return: Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman) and Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman)

(Phoebe Thunderman) and (Max Thunderman) Drag Race: Brazil: Grag Queen (Host) and queens Aquarela, Betina Polaroid, Dallas de Vil, Diva More, Hellena Malditta, Melusine Sparkle, Miranda Lebrão, Naza, Organzza, Rubi Ocean, Shannon Skarllet, and Tristan Soledade

Attendees can also explore Paramount+ on the convention floor for interactive experiences and themed photo opportunities like Halo’s UNSC Spartan Recruitment Training Center, Star Trek: Discovery’s Captain on the Bridge, Drag Race: Brazil’s Time to Shine, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’s Master Splinter’s Ultimate Drill, Anderson Spider Silva’s Bob, Weave and Strike, and Ex on the Beach’s Meet the Next Ex.

What Is CCXP?

CCXP, or Comic Con Experience, is a major pop culture convention that originated in Brazil. It's considered the largest comic convention in the world, outside of the United States. The event typically features panels, exhibitions, and interactive experiences related to comics, movies, TV shows, video games, and other forms of entertainment. The very first CCXP took place in São Paulo, Brazil, in 2014. Since then, CCXP has become an annual event, growing in scale and prominence each year. It has established itself as one of the largest and most significant pop culture conventions globally, attracting attendees, celebrities, and industry professionals from various parts of the world. Warner Bros. recently announced panels for major titles like Dune: Part 2, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Furiosa. Stay tuned at Collider for further CCXP updates.

This year's edition takes place in São Paulo from November 30 to December 4. You can check out the panels and buy tickets at CCXP's official website.

