As we near the premiere date of Paramount+’s upcoming blockbuster series Halo, more information is coming our way in order to keep us hyped for the video game-adapted story. Today, the official Halo account on Twitter released three character posters featuring players from different backgrounds. Coming in late March, the series is set to chronicle a war between humanity and an alien threat called “the Covenant” in the 26th century.

The first character poster features Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey (Natascha McElhone), a scientist for the United Nations Space Command. She is the creator of the Spartan-II Project, which launched the genetically-engineered supersoldiers known as Spartans. The second and third posters feature Bokeem Woodbine as Soren and Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha Boo. As the Halo TV series will follow its own timeline, supporting characters who are not prominent in the video game series were chosen in order to give screenwriters more creative fredoom. Soren, for example, is a minor character pulled from the short story Pariah, but we are yet to discover if it’s the same Soren or if just the name is borrowed.

Even though a video game adaptation always brings its share of controversy, as they tend to be despised by franchise fans, the Halo fanbase will have to give it a chance, since the series has already been renewed for Season 2 ahead of the Season 1 premiere.

Halo is adapted for television by showrunners Kyle Killen and Steven Kane. Killen created the story for Netflix’s Fear Street 1994 and NBC’s Awake. Kane is the creator of TNT’s The Last Ship and wrote several episodes of The Closer. So, based on the showrunners’ previous work and the recently released trailer, we can expect thrills, twists and lots of action.

Halo’s cast also features Jen Taylor, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, and Danny Sapani. Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, and Steven Spielberg executive produce Halo for Amblin Television.

Paramount+ premieres Halo exclusively on March 24.

You can check out the character posters below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. In a war for humanity's very survival, our deadliest weapon is our greatest hope. Master Chief, Cortana, the Covenant, and the other Spartans of Silver Team will fight to find the Halo, and win the war.

