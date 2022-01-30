Paramount+'s Halo TV series adaptation has just released a new TV spot for the trailer later today, and it comes with a definitive release date. Finally, after almost a decade in development hell, the series adaptation of one of gaming’s most iconic franchises premieres Thursday, March 24.

The journey of the Halo TV series began in 2013 when the adaptation was officially announced as part of Xbox’s push to produce multimedia content. Unfortunately, the Xbox Entertainment Studios closed up shop in 2014, which resulted in the series being picked up by Showtime. It would take four years for Showtime to greenlight the expensive 10-episode first season of Halo back in 2018. However, that wasn’t the end of Master Chief’s long journey towards television, as the show was barely halfway through production when the pandemic caused another delay. At the beginning of 2021, Halo changed hands once again, as the series was traded off to Paramount+.

The series, just like the games, is set in the 26th century, when humanity is entangled in an intergalactic war against an alien menace known as the Covenant. To win the war, the brilliant scientist Dr. Halsey (Natascha McElhone) has created the Spartans, super-soldiers genetically and technologically enhanced to improve their physical and mental capabilities. The series follows the story of Master Chief Spartan John-117 (Pablo Schreiber), the commander of a Spartan unity.

Although some of the game’s most iconic characters are part of the series, the TV adaptation will be set in its own timeline. Last year, executive producer Kiki Wolfkill confirmed that the series would not be part of the same canon as the games, which would ensure that the show's writers could have slightly more creative freedom and that the gaming franchise could continue to expand without worrying about matching any series continuity.

While the Halo franchise already had other spin-off media, such as novels and comic books, the TV series is the first product to be placed in a different timeline. So far, the series’ trailers only present the main story beats, so we cannot know what’s precisely changing for the TV adaptation. However, we will soon find out as soon as the series premieres.

Halo’s cast also includes Jen Taylor, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, and Bokeem Woodbine. Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, and Steven Spielberg executive produce Halo for Amblin Television alongside Steven Kane, director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor, and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries.

Halo is coming exclusively to Paramount+ on Thursday, March 24. Get ready, Spartans.

