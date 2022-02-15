Paramount+ is betting high on Halo’s success, as the TV series adaptation of the iconic video game franchise has already been renewed for a second season even before the series premiere. That’s most certainly good news for fans, as the series’ first trailer promises Halo will bring everything fans love about the franchise to live-action.

The Halo series, just like the games, is set in the 26th century, when humanity is entangled in an intergalactic war against an alien menace known as the Covenant. To win the war, the brilliant scientist Dr. Halsey (Natascha McElhone) created the Spartans, super-soldiers genetically and technologically enhanced to improve their physical and mental capabilities. The series follows the story of Master Chief Spartan John-117 (Pablo Schreiber), the commander of the Spartan unity.

The Halo series will not follow the same canon as the game, ensuring the writers maintain their freedom, and fans can still be surprised. Even so, with more than a dozen games of the franchise already released, there’s a lot of material the series can adapt. So, an early renewal makes narrative sense, especially considering how the trailer keeps the main story beats that ensured the franchise’s longevity. Besides that, so much money was already invested in Halo’s chaotic production that it is safer for investors to keep the show alive for as long as they can.

The journey of the Halo TV series began in 2013 when the adaptation was officially announced as part of Xbox’s push to produce multimedia content. Unfortunately, the Xbox Entertainment Studios closed up shop in 2014, which resulted in the series being picked up by Showtime. It would take four years for Showtime to greenlight the expensive 10-episode first season of Halo back in 2018. However, that wasn’t the end of Master Chief’s long journey towards television, as the show was barely halfway through production when the pandemic caused another delay. At the beginning of 2021, Halo changed hands once again, as the series was traded off to Paramount+.

Commenting on Halo’s early renewal, Paramount+’s chief programming officer Tanya Giles said:

“Halo is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount+, and we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month. Halo will deliver a thrill-ride for fans of the game and non-gamers alike, as it ties together stunning visuals with a deeper look at the personal stories behind these iconic characters, all set within an epic battle for the future of humanity.”

Chief content officer of scripted originals David Nevins also added:

“Halo takes us into a dazzling world that we believe will enthrall audiences as much with its electrifying visuals as its bold, character-driven storytelling. This second-season pickup reflects the confidence we have in the power of this epic series to attract and engage viewers. Halo has been a great collaboration with Amblin and 343 Industries, and we are all grateful for the opportunity to continue it.”

Halo’s cast also includes Jen Taylor, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, and Bokeem Woodbine. Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, and Steven Spielberg executive produce Halo for Amblin Television alongside Steven Kane, director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor, and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries.

Halo Season 1 is coming exclusively to Paramount+ on Thursday, March 24.

