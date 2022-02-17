The Halo series is no stranger to being adapted from video games and into other media formats, so it isn't surprising to hear that there's a new show in the works that will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ starting March 24 and starring the iconic, green-armored hero.

Stories of the Halo universe have spanned across not just video games, but also through novels, web series, and even through a podcast at one point. Now after over 20 years since the origin of the Halo series with the release of Halo: Combat Evolved on the original Xbox in 2001, fans of the sci-fi series will finally have a show all about their favorite Spartan. With so much expanded lore already present within the series, however, what angle will producers such as Steven Spielberg take when it comes to the plot of this 10-episode series?

For those who may not have played the games and only know Master Chief by name alone, he is more or less a space-themed Captain America. He is a superhuman soldier designed specifically to help the humans win whatever war they find themselves in. Throughout the various games that he has been the protagonist in, players got to see Master Chief as a character develop similarly to that of Captain America throughout his arc in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in that he slowly shifted away from the group that made him to instead act on what he felt was best. Of course, the video games have had many years to flesh out Master Chief and who he is as a person, while the series will have a very limited amount of time to deliver their portrayal of humanity's deadliest weapon and greatest hope.

Image via Paramount+

The trailer released this past weekend gives a pretty solid idea of what the plot might be without giving away too many details. For instance, we know that the plot is revolving around the war with the Covenant, an alien species that is commonly used throughout the Halo series. This means that the TV series, while likely being non-canon when compared to the video game timeline, takes place within the Original Halo Trilogy era when the primary focus was on the war between the humans and the Covenant. Likely this means that the series will be telling a new story that somewhat follows the premise of Halo: Combat Evolved and the introduction of Master Chief (played in the series by Pablo Schreiber).

The trailer opens up by showing shots of a human group preparing to defend against some unknown hostile force. This is a fresh change of pace, as usually, the series tends to focus more on the United Nations Space Command or Spartans in general if not directly on Master Chief himself. By showing the potential of focusing more on civilian characters, the series will be able to look deeper into a part of the world that is usually reserved more for the novels.

Image via Paramount+

With that in mind, the show clearly demonstrates that it will focus primarily on Master Chief and potentially his interactions with civilians rather than focusing on the civilians themselves. The scene transitions towards a conversation being had about how Master Chief was designed to be the tool to win the war against the Covenant. They put a big emphasis on how he is controllable which cements the idea that Master Chief is a tool first and foremost to those he is serving under. This point will likely be challenged throughout the episodes, as what comes afterward in the trailer is Master Chief explaining how making contact with an alien artifact changed him followed by another character explaining how the process they put Master Chief through made him numb.

Despite this, Master Chief seems to go out of his way to help a civilian, something that the civilian points out is not an action that a Spartan would normally do. That statement also shows how the Spartans are made to be tools, as the objective of saving civilians probably doesn't take priority over whatever mission is at hand, thus it isn't normal for Spartans to interfere with civilians unless it is directly tied to an order. Master Chief, by making the choice to help the civilian, is directly showing that perhaps the interaction he had with the alien artifact has somehow caused some of his free will to resurface.

Image via Paramount+

The trailer then shifts towards two individuals speaking about how to deal with a superhuman soldier that you can't trust (or more specifically control). This is followed by the introduction of Cortana (played by Jen Taylor) who is an artificial intelligence that is strongly tied to the Halo series. She is most commonly known as Master Chief's AI partner, helping him to complete whatever missions he is assigned to. We also get to see that the UNSC discovers that the artifact has something to do with Halo, a piece of ancient alien technology that the series is named after. The trailer continues by introducing us to a new character by the name of Makee, who was originally described by Showtime as a human that has was raised by the Covenant. As a result, she seems to share with the Covenant their contempt towards humanity. That was back in 2019, but the trailer seems to still show Makee as having a similar personality as she requests the surrender of the humans to the Covenant.There isn't much else to be revealed from the rest of the trailer, as it is mainly just more shots put together to generate hype for the show. One other point that I brushed past earlier though was the brief mention of three other Spartans joining Master Chief in these missions. This squad of Spartans is also new to the series, and they are likely meant to be the inserts for those watching the show. As of now, however, there does not seem to be much information regarding the Spartans or how they will add to the overall narrative besides potentially helping Master Chief in the completion of his missions.

Overall, it appears that the story of the TV series will largely revolve around two things: the discovery of Halo and the conflict that Master Chief will have deciding between following orders and doing what he feels is the right thing to do. This isn't too far from how the video game series itself goes about the first few games, but it will be interesting nonetheless to see what new aspects will be added to the series to make it stand out when compared to the stories presented in the games. Halo is a series that is close to many people who played it growing up, and it is always nice to see an attempt to spread that experience towards those who otherwise would have no way of experiencing the story that Halo and many other video game series have to offer.

Halo is coming exclusively to Paramount+ on March 24. You can watch the trailer below:

