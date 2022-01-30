A new trailer for the Halo TV series is turning up the heat on the intergalactic war that’s coming to Paramount+. While the series' first trailer gave fans their first look at Pablo Schreiber as supersoldier Master Chief, the new trailer presents even more of the intergalactic conflict that led to the creation of the Spartans.

The series, just like the games, is set in the 26th century, when humanity is entangled in an intergalactic war against an alien menace known as the Covenant. To win the war, the brilliant scientist Dr. Halsey (Natascha McElhone) created the Spartans, super-soldiers genetically and technologically enhanced to improve their physical and mental capabilities. The series follows the story of Master Chief Spartan John-117, the commander of a Spartan unity.

The new trailer gives us a first look at the Covenant enemies, revealing the menace that’s threatening to wipe out humanity. But we are a stubborn race that won’t go down without a fight, and the new trailer teases the thrilling action pieces the Halo TV series features. Halo has always been a franchise about war and conflict, and of course, the TV series adaptation couldn’t follow a different path. The trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ show also gives us our first look at Cortana, the artificial intelligence that serves as an advisor to Master Chief, played by Jen Taylor, the voice actress from the games who reprises her role for the Halo series.

Although some of the game’s most iconic characters are part of the series, the TV adaptation will be set in its own timeline. Last year, executive producer Kiki Wolfkill confirmed that the series would not be part of the same canon as the games, which would both ensure that the show's writers kept their creative freedom and that the gaming franchise could keep expanding without worrying about TV’s continuity. In Wofkill’s words:

"We're referring to this as the Halo Silver Timeline as a way of differentiating it from core canon and both protecting core canon and protecting the television story, and by that I mean being able to give ourselves the chance to evolve both and for both to be what they need to be for their mediums without colliding with each other."

Halo’s cast also includes Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, and Bokeem Woodbine.

Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, and Steven Spielberg executive produce Halo for Amblin Television alongside Steven Kane, director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor, and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries.

The Halo series is set to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on March 24. Check out the new trailer below.

