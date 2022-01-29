Ever since the Halo video game franchise launched a little over twenty years ago on Xbox, fans have been clamoring for a live action portrayal. Whether it be a movie or a TV show, the iconic sci-fi first-person shooter series seemed ripe for adaptation. While there have been some attempts to get a Halo project off the ground, it wasn’t until 2018 that Showtime would green light a ten episode first season, which would eventually get picked up by Paramount+ after once again being delayed due to COVID. After fans were granted their long awaited first look at footage from the show during a teaser trailer dropped during the Game Awards ceremony, it was announced that the first full length trailer would be dropping on January 30, 2022. The official Twitter account for the series has revealed a preview of tomorrow’s much anticipated trailer, which is set to debut during the halftime of the AFC Championship on CBS.

The tease is brief, but it provides us with another peak at Master Chief (Pablo Schrieber), as well as one of the aircraft in the series and a snippet of Cortana’s voice (Jen Taylor). Cortana is a beloved A.I. character from the franchise, whose appearance is sure to be exciting to fans of the games. The impression the tease leaves is that the show seems to be picking up on the same atmosphere of the games, and promises a lot of spectacle for audiences.

Image via Paramount+

Related: New ‘Halo’ Poster Sets a Date for the Show’s Official Trailer The series follows a 26th century showdown between humanity and an intergalactic threat known as the Covenant. In an effort to win the war, Dr. Halsey (Natascha McElhone) creates genetically enhanced super-soldiers named the Spartans to combat the alien force. The series follows Master Chief Spartan John-117, the commander of a Spartan unity. Although drawing heavily from the video games's stories, the show takes place in its own timeline. The big-budget series is produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, and will premiere exclusively on Paramount+. Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Yerin Ha, Charlie Murphy, and Bokeem Woodbine also round out the show’s cast. Steven Kane (The Last Ship) and Kyle Killen serve as showrunners.

The show is set to launch in early 2022, which means that a release date will hopefully be revealed with the official trailer tomorrow. You can check out the tease before the new trailer below:

