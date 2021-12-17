"We're referring to this as the Halo Silver Timeline as a way of differentiating it from core canon," says 343 Industries' Kiki Wolfkill.

The highly anticipated Halo TV series coming to Paramount+ in 2022 will have a completely different canon than that of the beloved game series according to Kiki Wolfkill, the studio head for transmedia at 343 Industries, which is home of the Halo Universe.

In an interview shared on Twitter via Halopedia, Wolfkill explains that the TV series will be somewhat different from the games. "We do have some context and perspective that is different from some of those stories that we've experienced or read about in the games," says Wolfkill. Keeping the parts of the canon the same, while also declaring that the television series will differ from the games in a variety of ways allows both to exist simultaneously without being tied to each other narratively. Wolfkill goes into more detail here:

"We're referring to this as the Halo Silver Timeline as a way of differentiating it from core canon and both protecting core canon and protecting the television story, and by that I mean being able to give ourselves the chance to evolve both and for both to be what they need to be for their mediums without colliding with each other."

Halo has had other spin-offs including books, comics, and an anime series, but this is the first time that we've encountered a new timeline. When playing the Halo games, you are in the perspective of the Master Chief, however, the television series will present the story with the viewer, being just that. Even the first look trailer for the Halo series alludes to a fresh start, with the voice-over closing out the teaser with the words "I see this as a new beginning."

The television series stars Pablo Schreiber (Orange Is the New Black) as Master Chief, it's unknown whether we will see his face in the series or if he'll be operating primarily in the Chief's armor. Halo, the series, will also star Natascha McElhone (Designated Survivor), Yerin Ha, Bokeem Woodbine (Spiderman: Homecoming, Fargo), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Shabana Azmi, Olive Gray, Kate Kennedy, Bently Kalu, Natasha Culzac, Danny Sapani, and Ryan McParland. Jen Taylor will be reprising her role as the artificial intelligence Cortana, whom she voiced in all of the Halo games. Halo was developed and written by Steven Kane in collaboration with Kyle Killen. Kane has written and produced several television series including The Last Ship, Major Crimes, and The Closer. Killen's writing credits include Fear Street: Part one - 1994 and the TV series Mind Games, which he also created.

Halo will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ sometime in early 2022. Stay tuned with Collider for the latest news and updates about the new show.

