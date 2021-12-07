Paramount+'s new Halo TV series has received a small teaser ahead of the release of the show's first-look trailer. With the brief clip that shows a sneak peek of the Spartans and one of the setpieces of the film, it was also revealed that the first-look trailer would premiere at The Game Awards on Thursday, December 9, offering the first extended look at the show since it was ordered for 10 episodes in 2018.

The clip comes from the official Twitter account for the series, showing a massive hangar filled with soldiers, airships, and the iconic Spartans the series is known for all preparing to deploy. It's a stunning view, showing off the large-scale production Paramount+ is bringing to the table to capture the cinematic nature of the iconic franchise. There's not much to glean from the teaser, though, other than the fact that this series is sparing no expense to bring the FPS to life on the small screen.

Everyone involved has kept the cards close to their chest with this show since its inception. Another teaser released a few weeks back revealed Master Chief donning his iconic green armor in live-action, but little else has been shown in terms of footage. Pablo Schreiber is set to lead the show as the Chief with Jen Taylor returning once more to voice Cortana and Natascha McElhone as Spartan Program architect Dr. Halsey. The show is expected to follow the lore of the games somewhat closely, with the focus on Master Chief and the UNSC's battle against the alien Covenant, though it will introduce some new characters in the form of fellow Spartans played by Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, and Kate Kennedy.

Halo also brings in Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Charlie Murphy, and Danny Sapani as supporting cast members. The show has been through development hell, finally landing on Paramount+ after it was deemed a poor fit for Showtime's lineup and was thus traded for the David Bowie series The Man Who Fell to Earth. Before that, it was originally planned for Steven Spielberg to head the show for a release in 2015, but, obviously, that never came to fruition. The show is finally expected to release sometime in 2022 and with the first-look trailer finally giving fans a larger view of the project, it feels like this time the series will pull through.

Check out the teaser below for a look at the large-scale cinematics in store for the Halo show.

