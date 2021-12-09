2022 seems to be the year for science fiction and fantasy, and with the show’s first official teaser arriving at today’s Game Awards, Entertainment Weekly has premiered the first official image from Paramount+’s Halo series, showcasing star Pablo Schreiber suited up as John-117 — better known as Master Chief, the enigmatic protagonist of the video game franchise.

Suited up in the hefty green and orange mechanical armor recognizable by fans and laypeople worldwide, Schreiber looks perfectly at home in the twenty-sixth century, a soldier in a seemingly unending war against a race of aliens known as the Covenant, raised from childhood to know nothing but war and combat.

As Schreiber’s first leading role, after appearing as a featured star in series like American Gods and Orange Is the New Black, the actor described the task of taking on Master Chief to EW as “herculean," the kind of job that requires intense preparation, both mentally and physically as he prepares to introduce the world to his version of a beloved video game hero:

Image via 343 Industries

"It's a huge job, from setting the tone on set down to the grueling task of waking up at the crack of dawn to work out, then go to shoot, and go home to work out some more. Nothing about it is easy, and I wouldn't want it to be…[The project] takes place very much in the universe that the video games created, but it's a TV show. We get to expand that universe and create stories in it. There's going to be some new characters that are introduced, there's going to be a lot of familiar characters that everyone will know from the game."

The series is finally ready to hit Paramount+ in 2022 after a lengthy and rocky production period, making the jump to the popular streamer from Showtime after being traded for The Man Who Fell to Earth, an adaptation of both Walter Tevis’s novel and its cult 1976 film adaptation starring David Bowie. The series is the third attempt to bring the sci-fi military franchise to the silver screen, after an in-game feature film and unsuccessful webseries both failed to garner a significant audience.

Also starring Natascha McElhone, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, and the voice of Jen Taylor as Cortana, Halo will premiere on Paramount+ sometime in 2022, though no exact release date has been announced. Check out the image of Schreiber's Master Chief below:

Image via Paramount+

