Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television published a new poster for Halo, setting a date for the series next big trailer reveal. While we already got a first look at the series during the last Game Awards ceremony, the new trailer could set a release date for the highly-anticipated videogame adaptation.

Like the game series of the same name, the Halo series is set in the 26th century, when humanity is entangled in an intergalactic war against an alien menace known as the Covenant. To win the war, the brilliant scientist Dr. Halsey (Natascha McElhone) created the Spartans, super-soldiers genetically and technologically enhanced to improve their physical and mental capabilities. The series follows the story of Master Chief Spartan John-117 (Pablo Schreiber), the commander of a Spartan unity.

The new poster, published by Amblin on Twitter, gives us a close-up of the mage-accurate Master Chief’s armor while also telling us the new trailer “lands this Sunday during halftime of the AFC championship.” Considering that Paramount+ had already announced the series would come exclusively to the streaming platform in early 2022, it’s highly likely that the new trailer also sets a definitive release date for Halo. And it’s about time!

Image via Paramount+

While Halo is one of Microsoft’s most popular gaming franchises, it took nearly a decade for the show to become a reality. The Halo series was initially announced in 2013 as part of Xbox’s push to produce multimedia content. Unfortunately, the Xbox Entertainment Studios closed up shop in 2014, which resulted in the series being picked up by Showtime. It would take four years for Showtime to greenlight the expensive 10-episode first season of Halo back in 2018. However, that wasn’t the end of Master Chief’s long journey towards television, as the show was barely halfway through production when the pandemic caused another delay. At the beginning of 2021, Halo changed hands once again, as the series was traded off to Paramount+.

Halo’s cast also includes Jen Taylor, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, and Bokeem Woodbine. Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, and Spielberg executive produce Halo for Amblin Television alongside Steven Kane, director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor, and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries.

The new Halo trailer will be released this Sunday, January 30. Hopefully, it will also come with a sweet release date. Check out the new poster below.

