The 2021 Game Awards brought plenty of exciting news for gamers, but it also stretched beyond video games with the first trailer for Paramount+'s Halo TV series adaptation. Halo hails from Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television, which has been working on the show for nearly a decade.

The trailer does a great job presenting the Halo universe to those who may have never gotten involved with the iconic video game franchise. Set in the 26th century, the series takes place in a moment in history when humanity is entangled in an intergalactic war against an alien menace known as the Covenant. To win the war, the brilliant scientist Dr. Halsey (Natascha McElhone) created the Spartans, super-soldiers genetically and technologically enhanced to improve their physical and mental capabilities. The series follows the story of Master Chief Spartan John-117 (Pablo Schreiber), the commander of a Spartan unity.

The Halo series was initially announced in 2013 as part of Xbox’s push to produce multimedia content. Unfortunately, the Xbox Entertainment Studios closed up shop in 2014, which resulted in the series being picked up by Showtime. It would take four years for Showtime to greenlight the expensive 10-episode first season of Halo back in 2018. However, that wasn’t the end of Master Chief’s long journey towards television, as the show was barely halfway through production when the pandemic hit and caused another delay. At the beginning of this year, Halo changed hands once again, as the series was traded off to Paramount+.

Halo’s cast also includes Jen Taylor, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, and Bokeem Woodbine. Halo was shot in Budapest in 2021, finally making fans' dreams of seeing the game franchise’s complex story adapted beyond the Xbox fully realized.

Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, and Spielberg executive produce Halo for Amblin Television alongside Steven Kane, director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor, and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries.

The Halo series is set to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in early 2022. Check out the new trailer and poster below:

