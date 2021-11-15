At last, fans have finally been given their first look into Paramount+’s Halo series. As part of Xbox’s twentieth-anniversary celebrations, the streamer has officially premiered the first trailer for the video game adaptation, a short but exciting hint at what’s to come, highlighting one of the franchise’s most iconic characters before he makes his on-screen premiere in 2022.

The short teaser, featuring nothing more than the scarred back of a faceless actor and audiences’ first look at a live-action version of Halo’s famous armor, is nonetheless a teaser sure to send fans into a tizzy, as an automated voice greets a familiar helmeted face with, “Hello, Master Chief,” and the iconic Gregorian chant from the game's theme. The voice sounds eerily like the A.I. Cortana — voiced by Jen Taylor, reprising her role from the massively successful video game franchise — and fans can already expect to see American Gods’ Pablo Schreiber fill the role of Spartan-117 when the series hits the streamer next year.

Image via 343 Industries

RELATED: Showtime Execs Admit That 'Halo' Was "An Odd Fit" For the Network, Promise "Amazing" Paramount+ Launch

Halo is finally set to make its premiere on Paramount+ after a lengthy and rocky production period, shifting to the adolescent streamer after initially being set-up at Showtime, who admitted that an adaptation of a first-person shooter game was a strange choice for the network. The series was traded off to Paramount+ in favor of The Man Who Fell to Earth, an adaptation of both Walter Tevis’s novel and its cult 1976 film starring David Bowie, and is the third attempt at bringing the Halo franchise to live-action, after an in-game feature film and an unsuccessful webseries.

Halo also stars Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant creator of the Spartan super-soldiers, as well as Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, and Danny Sapani. The series is set to premiere on Paramount+ in 2022, though no exact release date has been announced. Check out the new teaser below:

'Gladiator 2' Script Is Finished, Confirms Ridley Scott The sequel should be next in line for Scott after 'Kitbag.'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email