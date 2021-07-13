Award-winning singer and songwriter Halsey recently announced her fourth album titled If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, which is set to drop on August 27 from Capitol Records. An hour-long "film experience," set to the music of the upcoming album, will also accompany the release of the artist's newest project and exclusively premiere in IMAX one night only. The film is written by Halsey and directed by Colin Tilley, who has partnered with the singer-songwriter in the past to direct other music videos, like Without Me and You Should Be Sad. Tickets are expected to go on sale beginning Tuesday, August 3.

According to the press release, "the album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth." In the trailer for her new film, which is set to an unreleased song, it appears that the audience will follow Halsey along her journey through pregnancy in a Victorian era-esque setting. Halsey, known for her creativity and innovation, founded a makeup line called about-face, and can be seen wearing a variety of different makeup looks throughout the trailer.

Image via Halsey/YouTube

RELATED: Fresh Off Their Oscar Win, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Are Producing Halsey's New Album

The trailer itself seems to be filled with many dark, tense moments, and the song playing beneath them reiterates the lines "it's not a happy ending" and "all of this is temporary" multiple times. Halsey is no stranger to creating music videos that feel intense and capture raw moments of emotion, from Graveyard to Colors, she has certainly set a standard for herself, as well as her fans, on what to expect from her music videos.

It is important to note that the trailer opens with, "WARNING: The following trailer contains scenes of a graphic nature that some viewers may find disturbing. Intended for mature audiences only." So, fans should be prepared for the film to potentially be rated R or, at the very least, PG-13 when it makes its cinematic debut.

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power will be released by Capitol Records on August 27. Tickets will go on sale August 3 for IMAX showings of the tie-in film experience. The listing for theatres and cities is expected to be released soon. Check out the trailer below:

KEEP READING: 'Black Widow' Gets IMAX-Exclusive Expanded Aspect Ratio; New Image Shows Why That Matters

Share Share Tweet Email

'Ted Lasso' Season 2 Review: Kindness Still Reigns Supreme In the Charming Apple TV+ Comedy The Apple TV+ series starring Jason Sudeikis remains as essential as it was when Season 1 premiered.

Read Next

Jayson Cella (9 Articles Published) (He/Him) Jayson is a Michigander from the small town of Paw Paw. He has a passion for reading, writing, and gaming. More From Jayson Cella