Fans certainly can’t get enough of Halsey, but with their latest song, they’ve issued some simple instructions for when they need a breather. On Thursday, February 27, Halsey shared “safeword,” a new single and their first proper music release since their 2024 album The Great Impersonator. As the song’s title suggests, “safeword” explores Halsey’s kinky side and features them showcasing musical stylings in ways they haven’t before.

Halsey is never afraid to play with different sounds, but “safeword” dials up the heat to a whole new level. On the steamy song, Halsey channels the pure rockstar sounds of Joan Jett as they lay down the laws of the game. “I'm not a criminal, I'm just a wild child / I'm not a bad girl, I just like it wild style / I'm tough, I'm mean, I'm rough / Just say the safe word when you've had enough,” Halsey shouts on the song’s hook, over a punchy, thrashing instrumental track.

Halsey’s NSFW Music Video For ‘safeword’

“Safeword” is accompanied by a music video directed by Lana Jay Lackey, who has previously creative directed visuals and photoshoots for Billie Eilish, North West, and Teyana Taylor. To say the video is NSFW might potentially be an understatement.

In the video, Halsey taps into their dominatrix energy. Though the visual clocks in at two minutes and 30 seconds, almost no kink is left overlooked. We see Halsey dressed in leather as they’re serving as the handler for a pup, ordering someone to bring them snacks, and stepping on a masked man’s face in high heels. While they appear to be the dominant one in these scenarios, viewers do also see Halsey on the receiving end of some spanking and bondage. The video even has Halsey's fiancé Avan Jogia's stamp of approval. In fact, days before the video’s release, Jogia teased that he actually is in the video — probably as one of the masked figures.

“Safeword” precedes Halsey’s upcoming For My Last Trick Tour, which accompanies The Great Impersonator. They will kick off the tour in May in Concord, California, with dates that will run through July, wrapping in Highland, California. Joining them on tour for select dates are Del Water Gap, The Warning, Alvvays, Hope Tala, Sir Chloe, Royel Otis, Flowerovlove, Magdalena Bay, Alemeda, and Evanescence — the lattermost, they cited as one of the inspirations for The Great Impersonator.

