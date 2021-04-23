The announcement comes on what would have been Halston's 89th birthday.

On what would have been iconic fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick’s 89th birthday, Netflix has announced the release date for their new limited series Halston, starring Ewan McGregor. Halston will debut on Netflix on May 14, and Netflix has released a poster, images, and polaroids of the cast.

In addition to McGregor as Halston, the series also features Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo, David Pittu as Joe Eula, Sullivan Jones as Ed Austin, Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher, Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lambert, and Vera Farmiga as Adele.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: First Look at Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Series 'Halston' Reveals Ewan McGregor as Famous Designer

Halston is based on the book “Simply Halston” by Steven Gaines, and is written by playwright Sharr White. Halson is directed by Daniel Minahan, who directed Deadwood: The Movie, and has worked on such shows as American Crime Story, Game of Thrones, and Six Feet Under. The miniseries is also executive produced by American Horror Story and Hollywood creator Ryan Murphy.

Halston comes to Netflix on May 14. Read the synopsis for Halston, and check out the poster and images from the limited series below.

The limited series Halston follows the legendary fashion designer (Ewan McGregor), as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970’s and ‘80’s New York — until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself. The series is Executive Produced by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Daniel Minahan, Ewan McGregor, Eric Kovtun, Sharr White, and Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films. Minahan also serves as the series director.

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

KEEP READING: Ryan Murphy Teases Ewan McGregor-Led ‘Halston' Series: “It's Very Graphic"

Share Share Tweet Email

Alfred Molina Explains What Will Be Different About His Doc Ock in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' ‘No Way Home’ Director Jon Watts told Molina, “In this universe, no one really dies.”

Read Next