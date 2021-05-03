Netflix has released the red-band trailer for their upcoming limited series Halston, which stars Ewan McGregor as the infamous fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick.

“I have a vision. I’m going to change the face of American fashion,” McGregor says as Halston in the beginning of the trailer, soundtracked by Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy the Silence.” The trailer continues to show the rise and fall of Halston, complete with partying at Studio 54, drug binges, and even a room full of McGregors.

Alongside McGregor as Halston, the series also features Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo, David Pittu as Joe Eula, Sullivan Jones as Ed Austin, Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher, Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lambert, and Vera Farmiga as Adele.

Halston is directed by Daniel Minahan, who has worked on such shows as Game of Thrones, Six Feet Under, and True Blood. Minahan also directed the films I Shot Andy Warhol, Series 7: The Contenders, and Deadwood: The Movie. Most recently, Minahan has directed episodes of the Ryan Murphy shows Ratched, Hollywood, and American Crime Story, while Murphy is both an executive producer and writer for Halston. Minahan has apparently been trying to get Halston to happen as a project for 20 years.

Halston premieres May 14 on Netflix. Check out the red-band trailer and synopsis for Halston below.

The limited series Halston follows the legendary fashion designer (Ewan McGregor), as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970’s and ‘80’s New York — until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself.

