First Look at Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Series ‘Halston’ Reveals Ewan McGregor as Famous Designer

Superproducer Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Feud) just revealed the first footage of his upcoming limited series Halston, about the famed fashion designer who rose to prominence in the 1970s. Murphy dropped the footage into a post on his Instagram account, and while “it’s just Ewan McGregor wearing fantastic clothing in a music video for ‘Love Is the Drug’” is technically an accurate description, it in no way diminishes it from being a glorious piece of art.

McGregor stars as Halston, with a supporting cast that includes Rebecca Davan as Elsa Peretti, Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, and Rory Culkin as Joel Shumacher. Excuse me, I need a moment to recover from that last one, which might be the greatest casting announcement in cinematic history. The whole cast can be seen in the footage alongside McGregor, showing off Halston’s unique style.

In the post, Murphy writes, “After a long 20 years of twists and turns, the limited series HALSTON starring the fantastic Ewan McGregor began production today. I am so proud of our director and leader Dan Minahan, and Christine Vachon of Killer Films. I am thrilled to be producing this great and meaningful show with them and Alexis Martin Woodall and Pamela Koffler.”

Murphy has become one of the most bankable producers in television with success in telling true-life stories, and he’s assembled an impressive cast for this biopic series about an American fashion icon. And while we’ll likely have to wait until the end of the year to finally see the show, it’s a good bet that it’ll be worth the wait. Watch the footage below.