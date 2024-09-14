The new movie Speak No Evil follows a married couple played by Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy whose visit to the British countryside takes a nightmarish turn. Years ago, Davis and McNairy co-starred on Halt and Catch Fire, AMC’s most underrated show. While this drama about software engineers in the early years of the Internet is very different from Speak No Evil, both projects play with the relationship dynamics between four characters. Halt and Catch Fire’s biggest strength was the rich, constantly evolving relationships between the core characters.

In both Speak No Evil and Halt and Catch Fire, Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy get in over their heads after being sucked in by the charming and assertive leading man of the story. In Speak No Evil, Paddy (James McAvoy) talks their characters into coming to his isolated estate before they realize it may be impossible to escape. In Halt and Catch Fire, Joe MacMillan (Lee Pace) convinces their characters to work for him, but they soon discover that he’s a manipulative person who will do anything to succeed. Despite the very different tones, Halt and Catch Fire is a must-watch for anyone who enjoyed watching Davis and McNairy in Speak No Evil as they navigate the situation after letting themselves get entangled with a charming man who has a dark side.

Halt and Catch Fire Diving into the high-stakes world of Silicon Prairie, Texas, during the tech boom, this series follows a trio of ambitious tech entrepreneurs who are determined to disrupt the computing industry. As they challenge giants in the field, their personal demons and professional rivalries threaten to derail their dreams, while their breakthroughs shape the early landscape of Silicon Valley-like competition and creativity. Release Date June 1, 2014 Cast Lee Pace , Scoot McNairy , Mackenzie Davis , Kerry Bishé , Toby Huss , August Emerson , Alana Cavanaugh , Morgan Hinkleman Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Creator(s) Christopher Cantwell , Christopher C. Rogers

'Halt and Catch Fire' Told a Story About Complex Relationships

Image via AMC

Halt and Catch Fire begins in 1983, with Joe convincing both Gordon Clark (McNairy) and Cameron Howe (Davis) to work for him as he tries to design a personal computer. The period drama’s four seasons span a timeline of over 10 years. The main characters continuously struggle to create a business that sticks during the personal computer boom of the 1980s and into the creation of the Internet in the early 1990s. The pitch-perfect portrayal of the era, along with the personality clashes of the main characters, make Halt and Catch Fire a compelling watch.

Although they weren’t playing a romantic couple like they are in Speak No Evil, Davis and McNairy had a great, complex on-screen relationship in Halt and Catch Fire. Gordon, bitter over his previous failures, always tried to reign in the impulsive, ambitious, and often impractical Cameron. Their antagonistic dynamic led to some of the show’s best and most well-acted moments.

The primary theme of Halt and Catch Fire is what it takes to innovate. Davis and McNairy’s complimentary performances as two flawed but brilliant characters, both slaves to their ambition in different ways, brought the show’s excellent writing to life, making it a must-watch for fans of shows that explore what it takes to create something special. These characters offer an even-handed look at what creatives are like. They both have moments when they're too ego-driven and self-sabotaging, but ultimately it’s easy to stay invested in them because they want to create something great.

It could be argued their relationship is the most thematically important on the show, because it portrays two very different pitfalls that creatives suffer. Gordon represents those creatives who become so bitter that they don’t take enough chances and scoff at those who do. Cameron represents those who are so idealistic and perfection-driven that they can’t compromise with or accept input from others.

Like Mad Men, Halt and Catch Fire was a well-observed period drama and character study. But, for whatever reason, it never gained the same attention while it was airing. The show did start to get more attention years later, on streaming. "During the pandemic, when everybody went through their list of things to watch, they eventually hit it," Scoot McNairy told Collider in an 2022 interview. "I feel like a lot of people watched that show over the pandemic, and I did get a lot of texts and stuff saying, 'Hey, I hadn't seen this show. It's really good.' I just feel like that did us wonders, in regard to that show."

Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy Have Strong Onscreen Chemistry

One of the best moments between Cameron and Gordon comes in the Season 1 episode “Landfall.” In a hilariously awkward scene, Cameron kisses Gordon in front of the other software engineers to embarrass him. Davis’s determined confidence as Cameron struts over to Gordon and pulls him into a long kiss contrasts perfectly with McNairy’s stunned nervousness as he stammers that he would never cheat on his wife. It’s a great scene that establishes that Gordon shouldn’t mess with Cameron, because she can be completely shameless when she wants revenge.

Season 2 offers a more serious moment between them in the episode “The Way In.” At this point in the series, Cameron is business partners with Gordon’s wife Donna (Kerry Bishé). In a confrontation outside the headquarters of their business, Cameron yells at Gordon that he has no idea what it means to make something truly original, like what she’s building with Donna. This scene is a standout, even for the always great Scoot McNairy. What’s great about this scene is how Gordon starts off shrinking and murmuring apologies while Cameron brazenly yells, until a turning point when they seem to switch roles. Gordon becomes enraged enough that he angrily tells Cameron her business would be underwater if not for his wife paying all her bills. This time Cameron is the one who shrinks with shame. At the end of the scene, Donna tells Gordon to go home and walks into the headquarters with Cameron, signaling an important shift in the dynamic between all three of them. This scene is just one example of why Halt and Catch Fire is such a satisfying show. The relationships are always evolving. Nothing ever resets to the status quo and instead each confrontation truly moves the story forward.

As Halt and Catch Fire goes on, it becomes clear that the heart of Cameron and Gordon’s antagonistic dynamic is how perceptive they both are of the other. As Cameron grows closer to Gordon’s wife, she shows an understanding of the ways Gordon left her unfulfilled. Meanwhile, Gordon is able to articulate the issues in Cameron’s relationship with Joe. In the Season 4 episode “Miscellaneous,” he tells Joe, “It’s like you’re a train, and she’s a train. And you think, ‘Oh, we’re both trains, we should get along great!’ But then both the trains are on the same track, and they’re headed right for each other.” It ultimately feels like they don’t get along not because they can’t understand each other, but because they understand each other too well.

Everyone in the cast is great, but Davis might be the true star. Although her performance in Halt and Catch Fire never got the accolades it deserved, she did experience something of a breakout shortly after because of her roles in Black Mirror and Station Eleven. Her performance in Station Eleven earned her a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a Sci-Fi/Fantasy series.

Halt and Catch Fire is a perfectly paced period drama, with well-thought-out character dynamics and rich themes. But it’s arguably most worth watching for the stunning performances from the core cast. Davis and McNairy were a highlight of the show. The release of Speak No Evil marks a great time to watch Davis and McNairy in Halt and Catch Fire before checking out their chemistry in the movie.

Halt and Catch Fire is available to stream in the U.S. on AMC+.

