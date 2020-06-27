Watch: These New ‘Hamilton’ Clips Are a Perfect Introduction to the Hit Musical

Disney+ has released two new clips from Hamilton ahead of its release to help get us in the mood. The Tony-winning, smash-hit musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda and director Thomas Kail will soon be available to everyone thanks to its wide release. The musical couldn’t come at a better time either, as we are all looking to spice up our daily viewing diets with some invigorating new fare.

As these two clips prove, there is plenty of invigorating content where Hamilton is concerned. The most recent clip comes from the performance of “The Room Where It Happens.” With Leslie Odom Jr. (who plays Aaron Burr) narrating, we watch as Alexander Hamilton (played by Miranda) rises to the top as an early power player in the political arena while Burr watches on with some envy. Odom Jr. is charismatic as hell in Burr’s boots, bringing us into his point of view with ease as he spits the music and lyrics penned by Miranda.

A clip released earlier in the week comes from the opening number, “Alexander Hamilton.” Perhaps the most famous song from Hamilton, it introduces us to the titular figure. This song has been sung at the White House, has been spoofed at the Tonys, and has helped the musical become a pop culture staple. So, it’s no big shock Disney+ chose it as the perfect clip material to help fans and curious folks alike pre-game ahead of the filmed version’s release in July.

In addition to Miranda and Odom Jr., Hamilton stars Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Chris Jackson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones. Hamilton is directed by Thomas Kail, who won a Best Director Tony for his work on the musical. While Hamilton will have plenty of good music and even better performances, it will not have two “fucks”, so hopefully you don’t miss ’em too much.

Hamilton arrives on Disney+ on Friday, July 3. You can watch the “Alexander Hamilton” clip down below. Get even more updates and news on all things Disney+ right here.