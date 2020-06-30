A ‘Hamilton’ Doc Is Coming to Disney+ the Same Day as the Filmed Musical

Fans of Hamilton are going to be thrilled to learn a behind-the-scenes documentary is also coming to Disney+. Even better, the new documentary featuring the Hamilton cast is set to debut the same day as the filmed version of the Tony-winning musical.

Entertainment Weekly was first to report Hamilton In-Depth With Kelley Carter is coming to Disney+ on Friday, July 3. Per EW, the doc will feature Hamilton‘s original cast as they reunite to discuss a variety of topics, ranging from the origin story of Hamilton to the earliest stages of development to the show’s place in history as a pop culture phenomenon and beyond. Hamilton In-Depth is produced by The Undefeated, ESPN+, and Disney+. Returning cast members who will participate in a virtual roundtable discussion conducted by journalist Kelley Carter include: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Philipa Soo, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as well as director Thomas Kail.

Ahead of the doc’s premiere, Carter shared a statement to EW teasing the project.

“The cast of Hamilton didn’t come to play. They are accomplished performers who created genre-shifting art, but they also understand this unprecedented time in history and why their voices matter. This special isn’t just about one of the most important pieces of work to ever play on Broadway. This is about how art inspires activation. And, well, how activation inspires great art.”

Hamilton‘s music, lyrics, and book were written by Miranda and directed by Kail. The musical mixes the traditional Broadway form with modern musical genres including rap, jazz, and soul to bring to life the events of U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton. The massively popular musical set the record at the 2016 Tonys with 16 nominations. It went on to win 11 Tonys, including awards for Best Director and Best Musical.

Hamilton lands on Disney+ on Friday, July 3 — the same day as the Hamilton behind-the-scenes doc. Curious to know more? Check out Matt Goldberg’s glowing review of the musical-turned-movie.