‘Hamilton’ on Disney+ Will Censor Two “Fucks” Because the MPAA Will Never Be Satisfied (Satisfied)

History has its eyes on two…out of the three “fucks” in Hamilton. Pretty much from the moment Lin-Manuel Miranda announced that his groundbreaking and impossible-to-see stage play would debut digitally on Disney+, questions arose over just how the kid-friendly, butt-censoring streaming service would handle the three “fucks” in the show. Miranda finally took to Twitter to answer the question: One “fuck” will remain, but we lose two “fucks” to ensure a PG-13 rating.

According to Miranda, the song “Yorktown” will have “a mute over ‘I get the f___ back up again’, while “Washington on Your Side” will contain the line “Southern *record scratch*kin’ Democratic Republicans.”

It’s an interesting situation that calls into question the MPAA more than Disney. I totally agree with the idea that kids should get to see a show that’s about both the highs and lows of American democracy and where it came from, but it’s also just an antiquated idea that if a youth hears just one “fuck” they’ll be fine, but two or three “fucks” is forbidden.

Either way, Hamilton debuts on Disney+ on Friday, July 3. Check out what Miranda had to say about the rating below. For more on Hamilton, here is the full trailer for the show’s Disney+ debut.

LANGUAGE!

1. On July 3, you’re getting the whole show, every note & scene, & a 1-minute countdown clock during intermission (bathroom!)

2. But MPAA has a hard rule about language: more than 1 utterance of “Fuck” is an automatic R rating. We have 3 “Fucks” in our show. So…

1/2 https://t.co/7o3OQ34rqt — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 22, 2020