Once a professional film of the Broadway production of Hamilton premiered on Disney+ in 2020, it gave many more millions of people the chance to see a musical like never before. Fans may be lucky enough to have their favorite show adapted to film, but even that comes with a whole host of other issues when it comes to translating something from stage to screen. We lose quite a bit in that translation.

As it turns out, stage musicals are one of the more inaccessible forms of media. If one cannot afford to make it to a physical stage on Broadway or London's West End, they are unlikely to come into contact with most musicals. Many people simply aren’t in the right geographical location to see musicals. If you don’t happen to live in a city with an active theater scene, you’re left with no options except listening to a cast album (if one is available) or purchasing a script book (again, only if it’s available).

Professionally shot stage shows are a fantastic potential solution to this lack of accessibility. Fans of the genre have been advocating for professionally shot stage shows for years, but the idea has been met with backlash. The main argument lobbied against professionally shot stage musicals is that some believe wider accessibility would discourage people from actually attending live productions. But with no way to measure if this was true or not, musical fans were left unsatisfied. Until the summer of 2020 when Hamilton was added to Disney+.

Hamilton’s professional recording was undertaken during the show's initial run and features the show’s original cast. The show needs no introduction; it’s a musical colossus that helped to revitalize interest in the medium of musicals as a whole. An incredible hip-hop-infused historical narrative, Hamilton takes us through the founding of the United States with rhymes clever enough to make even Shakespeare blush. The show initially blew up after its Broadway debut in 2015 with the show receiving massive buzz and 11 Tony Awards. Originally set to premiere in theaters in 2021, Hamilton was made accessible on Disney+ due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was an immediate smash success. TV analytics company Samba TV said the musical was streamed to over 2.7 million households in its first 10 days.

It was, as the numbers indicate, massively popular and its reemergence into the public consciousness reinvigorated a passion for musicals. Hamilton answered the question of whether making professional recordings would affect a show’s popularity with a resounding “no.” The recording was received well by fans of the stage musical and newcomers alike, highlighting for all audiences the unique benefits of preserving stage shows in this way.

Hamilton shows us just how promising stage recordings are. People could still go to see Hamilton on Broadway of course, but seeing it with the original cast on its original stage is something very few will have ever gotten to experience. The professional recording allows the Tony-winning performances of these stars to reach a much wider audience than a normal stage production could. Along with this, it also offers a more complete version of the show.

Showing the actors' actual performances and staging adds layers to the songs and the show as a whole. Listening to “Burn” is a gut punch on its own but watching Phillipa Soo’s Eliza sob as she burns the letters adds so much to the experience. The cabinet battles are made more entertaining through the use of microphones to make it a true rap battle. The subtle differences in staging between “Satisfied” and “Helpless” show the difference in perspective between Angelica (Renee Elise Goldsberry) and Eliza. Musicals are visual as well as auditory and the ability to capture a show with its original audio and staging is something that is still extremely rare. Trying to experience a musical with just the music is like trying to understand a graphic novel with just the pictures; you can probably get the gist, but a lot of the nuance is left out. Professional recordings allow us to tap into more of that nuance and present a theatrical production in the most complete way possible without having to step foot in a theater.

Hamilton’s professional recording is a triumph because it shows that not only are recordings capable of delivering an engaging and complete version of their original productions but also that there is a voracious audience for these recordings when they are made available. Diana, a musical about the life of Princess Diana, didn’t receive the same acclaim that Hamilton did when it debuted on Netflix a few months ago, but audiences still jumped on it regardless.

We can’t say yet how making professionally shot musicals more readily available will impact ticket sales to the live performances, but the raving success of Hamilton shows there is certainly money to be made here and an eager base of rabid musical fans waiting for the next big thing. Even before Hamilton’s pro-shot came out, bootlegs of musicals were (and still are) widely circulated online, so professional recordings can act as a deterrent from those illegal recordings. If professional recordings are more readily available, people would be less likely to watch illegal recordings online since, when provided the option, fans eager to watch the program would likely rather fork over a few dollars to get a well-produced product rather than a shoddy cellphone recording from the mezzanine. With professional recordings, producers can make money both from the live shows and the sales on the digital copy.

Professional recordings provide a nice middle ground. Making full theatrical adaptations is expensive and extremely difficult to get right, but a professional recording allows musical producers to wrap up their already finished product in a shiny new box and ship it off to a giant eager audience that couldn’t get their hands on it before. With any luck, Hamilton will mark the beginning of a new era of filmed musicals; one where we can have our musicals as both vibrant adaptations like 2021’s In The Heights and as brilliant stage recordings like Hamilton. There’s a demand for professionally recorded musicals, now it's up to the producers to answer.

