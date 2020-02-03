‘Hamilton’ Original Broadway Production Coming to Theaters in 2021

Plenty of people without access to the New York theater scene and/or roughly ten billion dollars for tickets were shut out of the room where it happens when Hamilton was tearing up Broadway with its original cast. But now, Disney has officially nabbed the worldwide distribution rights for Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s 11-time Tony-winning musical and will bring the stage production to cinemas—original cast and all—on October 15, 2021. Thomas Kail directed the film of the original Broadway production.

“I fell in love with musical storytelling growing up with the legendary Howard Ashman-Alan Menken Disney collaborations – The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, Aladdin,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda in a statement. “I’m so proud of what Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of Hamilton – a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater. We’re excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of Hamilton to the largest audience possible.”

With music, lyrics, and book written by Miranda, Hamilton tells the improbable life story of U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton. In addition to Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, the original cast includes Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

“Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that Hamilton was hailed as an astonishing work of art. All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience,” said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “And we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world.”

