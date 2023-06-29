Get ready to jump back into one of the most successful musicals of the century, as Disney+ has announced that a Sing-Along version of Hamilton will be available to stream on the platform starting tomorrow, June 30. Lin-Manuel Miranda's catchy musical about the foundation of America will now feature the lyrics on screen, allowing the audience to have their own performance at home. Whether you know the music by heart, or this will be your first time experiencing the cultural phenomenon, don't hesitate in checking out the new version of the recording launched in 2020.

Originally meant for theatrical release, the recorded performance of Hamilton was released on Disney+ during the first summer of the pandemic, providing the world with entertainment when it desperately needed it. Joined by Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr and Phillipa Soo as Elizabeth Schuyler, Miranda brought new life to the history of the United States, bringing an emotional focus to a story dispersed across facts, books, and general knowledge. A young immigrant arrived in New York looking for a new life for himself. What he didn't expect was changing the history of the country through his writing.

After the massive success Hamilton found on Broadway, it was decided that a performance would be recorded in high definition before the original cast of the show left the production. Even though the musical was filmed in 2016, a bidding war between studios for the project resulted in a lengthy delay in its release. Added to that, the people behind probably wanted more fans to witness it for themselves around the world before distributing it in professional video. Disney ended up offering the best deal for the rights to the performance, and it has been available in their catalog for almost three years.

Image via Disney+

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Relationship With Disney

The fact that the studio distributes Hamilton is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Miranda's relationship with Disney, as he has written several songs for some of the conglomerate's biggest projects. Before Moana becomes a live-action adaptation, it was an animated blockbuster in 2016. Miranda wrote the original songs for the movie, captivating the world with the princess' dreams. After that, he appeared in Mary Poppins Returns, singing and dancing alongside Emily Blunt's version of the titular character. Given how he kept collaborating with Disney for multiple projects after that, it's clear that Miranda isn't going anywhere any time soon.

