The Disney+ ‘Hamilton’ Trailer Doesn’t Waste Its Shot to Get Me Totally Hyped

Disney+ released the Hamilton trailer on Sunday night, a little over a week before its July debut. Back in May, we learned a filmed version of the Tony-winning musical would hit Disney+ way earlier than expected. Frankly, Hamilton‘s Disney+ debut is arriving not a moment too soon as folks across the country seek out some great viewing material and perhaps a bit of good, old-fashioned escapism.

Hamilton‘s music, lyrics, and book are written by its star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who plays titular American founding father Alexander Hamilton. Adapted from Ron Chernow‘s 2004 biography Alexander Hamilton and directed by Thomas Kail, Hamilton dramatizes key events in Hamilton’s life which made him the historical figure we know today. Filmed at the Richard Rogers Theater, viewers won’t have to shell out the big bucks to enjoy Hamilton and its use of R&B, rap, and jazz to depict American history in a completely new way.

If you’ve been avoiding the Hamilton hype, this trailer is going to suck you right in. The trailer sends a positive message to viewers everywhere as it features a cast performance of the song “Satisfied,” cutting together clips from the musical’s most epic moments to whet your appetite. The charisma, power, and talent of the Hamilton cast, which includes Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Phillipa Soo, and Renée Elise Goldsberry, is very palpable. Hamilton‘s impact on the theater world has been profound, quickly becoming a cultural touchstone worthy of engagment during these revolutionary times.

Hamilton hits Disney+ on July 3. Watch the complete trailer below. For more, check out our round-up of the best movies on Disney+ you can watch right now.

Here’s the official Hamilton synopsis, per a press release from Disney+: