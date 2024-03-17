Hammer Films is a British production company that is synonymous with horror. Founded in 1934, the company produced several influential horror and fantasy movies between the 1950s and '70s, including iconic depictions of characters like Victor Frankenstein, the Mummy, and Count Dracula. Hammer dominated the horror genre for more than a decade, raking in big returns at the box office, until competition forced them to cease production in the '80s.

They started making movies again in the 21st century, including the vampire gem Let Me In, though they haven't yet recaptured their glory days. Although their commercial ascendance never translated into critical approval during their heyday, many Hammer films have since been praised for their atmosphere and striking visuals, and for establishing tropes that would be widely emulated. The company's fans include Martin Scorsese, who has said: "In my early teens I went with groups of friends to see certain films. If we saw the logo of Hammer, we knew it was going to be a very special picture. A surprising experience. And shocking." These are the finest of the Hammer horrors, ranked.

10 'The Abominable Snowman' (1957)

Directed by Val Guest

"This creature may have an affinity for man, something in common with ourselves. Let's remember that before we start shooting." This icy horror centers on Dr. John Rollason (Peter Cushing), and his colleague Dr. Tom Friend (Forrest Tucker). They're on an expedition to find the yeti, the legendary monster of the Himalayas. As they venture deeper into the treacherous terrain, they encounter the enigmatic Lama (Arnold Marlé), who warns them of the dangers that lie ahead.

Although the plot is somewhat slight, The Abominable Snowman is oppressive and claustrophobic. Director Val Guests ratchets up the psychological tension rather than solely relying on creature scares. The characters also wrestle with ethical dilemmas around their pursuit of the surprisingly intelligent creature. In part, this decision may reflect budget constraints, as they couldn't show the yeti too extensively. Either way, it works. Finally, the desolate shots of the snowy landscapes, with the characters appearing as lonely specks against them, hold it all together.

9 'The Quatermass Xperiment' (1955)

Directed by Val Guest

"There's no room for personal feelings in science." Professor Bernard Quatermass (Brian Donlevy) oversees a three-man space mission that goes awry. Their ship crash-lands in the English countryside, so Quatermass and his assistant Marsh (Maurice Kaufmann) set out to find it. They discover that only one astronaut, Victor Carroon (Richard Wordsworth), is still alive. However, he appears to be morphing into an alien life form.

The Quatermass Experiment was a big hit on release and significantly boosted Hammer's profile, bringing the production company to the attention of major distributors. It's also notable for predating the similar Invasion of the Body Snatchers by a full year. Despite somewhat lackluster creature effects – the monster resembling little more than a large, slime-filled sack – the climactic scene set in Westminster Abbey is well done. It may be a little rough around the edges, but there's a certain charm and nostalgia to the film, with its distinctive accents, outdated futuristic gadgets, and visionary scientists.

8 'Dracula: Prince of Darkness' (1966)

Directed by Terence Fisher

Close

"After a reign of terror spanning more than a century, the king of the undead was finally traced to his lair high in the Carpathian Mountains." The plot is straightforward: four travelers seek shelter at Castle Dracula, unaware of the horrors that await them. Ignoring the warnings of the villagers, they unleash Dracula (Christopher Lee) from his slumber, leading to a battle for survival as the Count tries to spread his maleficence once more.

The story may not be especially memorable, but there are several solid set pieces, Dracula's resurrection scene chief among them. They work thanks to Lee, who pushes the character's ferocity to new heights. This was his second film as the lord of the vampires. Here, he hisses like a beast, all blood-red eyes and menacing fangs, without uttering a single word. Reportedly, Lee kept silent in the movie because he didn't like the script. "I said to Hammer, if you think I'm going to say any of these lines, you're very much mistaken," the actor has said.

7 'The Brides of Dracula' (1960)

Directed by Terence Fisher

Close

"Count Dracula, monarch of all vampires, is dead, but his disciples live on." Count Dracula is notably absent from this movie, yet his malevolent legacy looms large over Transylvania. There, schoolteacher Marianne (Yvonne Monlaur) and vampire hunter Van Helsing (Peter Cushing) must contend with the Count's acolytes, who seek to revive the blight of vampirism. Baroness Meinster (Martita Hunt) keeps her vampire son (David Peel) chained up, bringing him victims to feed on, but his dark influence soon begins to seep out beyond the manor walls.

The Brides of Dracula doesn't add much to vampire mythology, and the antagonist doesn't hold a candle to Christopher Lee, but the movie compensates with exquisite costumes, meticulous production design, and a delectable Gothic atmosphere. Cobwebs, crypts, dark forests, and shadowed corridors are abundant here. Director Terence Fisher once again flexes his confidence with this kind of material. Plus, the sexual overtones add a different kind of tension.

6 'The Mummy' (1959)

Directed by Terence Fisher

Close

"He who robs the graves of Egypt, dies!" In 19th-century Egypt, archaeologist John Banning (Peter Cushing) and his team uncover the tomb of the ancient Egyptian priestess Ananka. However, in the process, they inadvertently awaken the vengeful mummy of Kharis (Christopher Lee). Seeking to resurrect his long-lost love, the revenant embarks on a rampage, leaving death and destruction in its wake. Caught in the crossfire is Isobel (Yvonne Furneaux), a young woman who bears an uncanny resemblance to Ananka.

While certainly campy, The Mummy is also visually impressive, boasting some of the best cinematography and lighting of any Hammer film from that era. Notable locations such as the mummy's tomb and a swamp in the British moorland stand out as highlights. The plot is quite predictable, especially in hindsight, but the movie deserves props for its surprisingly thoughtful themes. It has much to say about the clash between ancient beliefs and modern ignorance, especially the latter's tendency to exploit anything deemed valuable.

5 'The Hound of the Baskervilles' (1959)

Directed by Terence Fisher

Close

"There is more evil around us here than I have ever encountered before." With this film, Hammer put their distinctive spin on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic detective. It sees Sherlock Holmes (Peter Cushing) and Dr. Watson (André Morell) heading to the English moors to investigate the mysterious death of Sir Charles Baskerville. Their inquiries lead them to the gloomy Baskerville Hall, where the enigmatic heir, Sir Henry Baskerville (Christopher Lee), finds himself haunted by the legend of a demonic hound said to stalk the family.

Despite significant deviations from the source material, the movie ultimately succeeds because of the terrific work done by Fisher and his crew, who imbue the film with their signature Gothic style. The acting is also solid. Cushing expertly balances Sherlock's charm and arrogance, while Morell deserves praise for moving beyond the bumbling stereotype typical of Watson performances. His take on the character is almost on par with Holmes, and they have an entertaining chemistry. Lee is also great, but that goes without saying.

4 'Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter' (1974)

Directed by Brian Clemens